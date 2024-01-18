North West Shows Off Lavish Diamond Grills as Dad Kanye Debuts Strange Titanium Dentures: Photos

"Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting,” the source said of their issues. "Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control. She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim was and he cannot treat her as such."

"Kanye was forced to loosen the leash or face losing her," the insider claimed of the switch in their dynamic. "This was a huge turning point in their relationship and ever since then she has shown glimpses of her true self. This made her friends so happy to see her smiling and laughing and interacting in Miami. Kanye will never get anyone better than her and he knows this."