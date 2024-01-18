North West Shows Off Lavish Diamond Grills as Dad Kanye Debuts Strange Titanium Dentures: Photos
North West and Kanye West have both debuted new dental accessories.
In a video shared to Kim Kardashian's TikTok account on Thursday, January 18, the famous offspring, 10, showed the world her diamond grills just as the disgraced rapper, 46, rocked his own pair of $850,000 titanium dentures.
"Random," the famous mama, 43, wrote below the clip filled with photos of her little girl wearing the gemstones on her lower teeth and two on her upper teeth. "The things my daughter makes on my phone ha ha."
The "Heartless" musician also took to his Instagram Story the same day to highlight his $850,000 titanium dentures. West wore the accessory while out with his wife, Bianca Censori, and Chris Rock.
As OK! previously reported, the controversial artist recently came under fire for his birthday tribute to his spouse, 29, as it seemed to be a dig at Kardashian, with whom he also shares Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.
"Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me," he penned on Instagram.
- Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
- Kim Kardashian Hangs A Christmas Stocking For Kanye West After Asking Court To Declare Her Legally Single & Drop His Last Name
- North West 'Makes' Mom Kim Kardashian Join Her For Hilarious Coordinated TikTok Dance — Watch!
"Imagine Kim posted 'our children' with another guy though," one person said of the tribute.
"'Our children'? I don't like that on behalf of Kim 😭😅🧍🏻♀️," a second person chimed in.
West's heartfelt tribute came as insiders close to the couple alleged the architect gave her husband an ultimatum about his controlling behavior.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting,” the source said of their issues. "Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control. She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim was and he cannot treat her as such."
"Kanye was forced to loosen the leash or face losing her," the insider claimed of the switch in their dynamic. "This was a huge turning point in their relationship and ever since then she has shown glimpses of her true self. This made her friends so happy to see her smiling and laughing and interacting in Miami. Kanye will never get anyone better than her and he knows this."