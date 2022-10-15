Elon Musk Docuseries Reveals Tech Mogul's Wild Theory That Grimes Is A Figment Of His Imagination

Vanity Fair journalist Devin Gordon claimed Grimes, who has dated Musk on and off since 2018, shared the peculiar concept with him herself.

"She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real," Gordon said. "That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him."