Elon Musk Docuseries Reveals Tech Mogul's Wild Theory That Grimes Is A Figment Of His Imagination
BBC docuseries The Elon Musk Show premiered on Wednesday, October 12, and its first episode revealed plenty of odd tidbits about the eccentric tech mogul. Most intriguing of all was Elon Musk's wild theory that the mother of two of his children may be a figment of his imagination.
Vanity Fair journalist Devin Gordon claimed Grimes, who has dated Musk on and off since 2018, shared the peculiar concept with him herself.
MEGHAN MCCAIN LABELS ELON MUSK & NICK CANNON AS THE 'CREEPIEST TAG TEAM' FOR THEIR 'IMPREGNATE THE PLANET MENTALITY'
"She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real," Gordon said. "That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him."
"Which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it," he added. "She said she does feel like this simulation which was perfectly created for him."
GRIMES SAYS SHE FACED 'MANY HOURS' OF INTERROGATION AFTER BEING 'WRONGLY ACCUSED' OF THROWING SNOWBALL AT QUEEN ELIZABETH II
Grimes and Musk were first linked in May 2018 and had their first son, X Æ A-12, in May 2020. They later privately welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Siderael, via surrogate in December 2021.
In another clip, Gordon pointed out that despite the strange theory, the couple are also a good match in other unique ways, noting they initially bonded over a terrifying thought experiment.
"They both made a similar nerdy joke about a scary AI theory of the future called Roko’s Basilisk, which I don’t really even get," he continued. "And her interests are all the same as his and her music is very technologically oriented."
Although the two announced they had semi-separated from their three year relationship last September, the Canadian singer later admitted "there's no real word" for the status of their romance.
"I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends," she explained at the time. "We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it."
The Sun reported Gordon's quotes from The Elon Musk Show.