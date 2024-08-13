Donald Trump's 'Lisp' During Interview With Elon Musk Sparks Concern Over Ex-Prez's Health: 'Not Good'

"Congratulations because I see you broke every record on the book with so many millions of people and it's an honor, we view that as an honor," Trump said. "And you do want silencing of certain voices, usually those are voices that have something to say that are constructive and so, we have to consider it an honor."

In multiple recordings, which were uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump appears to sound strange while saying the words "millions" and "silencing."