Donald Trump's 'Lisp' During Interview With Elon Musk Sparks Concern Over Ex-Prez's Health: 'Not Good'
Donald Trump's interview with Elon Musk didn't go exactly as planned, as the conversation was delayed more than 40 minutes — and the ex-president set the internet on fire when people thought they heard his "lisp" come out.
At certain points throughout the interview, Trump pronounced things in a weird way, leading people to question if he's OK.
"Congratulations because I see you broke every record on the book with so many millions of people and it's an honor, we view that as an honor," Trump said. "And you do want silencing of certain voices, usually those are voices that have something to say that are constructive and so, we have to consider it an honor."
In multiple recordings, which were uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump appears to sound strange while saying the words "millions" and "silencing."
Of course, people immediately took to social media to share their thoughts.
"Donald Trump sounds horrible in this interview. He’s slurring his words. Speaking with a lisp," one person wrote, while another asked, "Is anyone gonna mention how Donald Trump sounded like Donald Duck last night. Never knew he had a lisp."
A third person stated, "It really is striking to hear Trump’s frequent vocal issues in this event. It sounds like some combination of slurring and an audible lisp. If it was audio compression issues, it would be happening to the host as well, but it’s not. Whatever it is, it’s not good. #TrumpIsDone," while another added, "Trump talking to Musk did not sound like loose dentures. That you can fix. He could’ve straightened that out before he did the interview. Nope. It sounds like aphasia. Symptoms from certain types of brain damage or stroke. THAT’S who people are gonna riot for if they don’t get their way? Really?"
- Donald Trump's Team 'Had No Awareness' He Flew in Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein's Private Plane to Several Fundraisers
- 'Dictator Can't Handle the Truth': Donald Trump Mocked for Falsely Claiming Crowd of Kamala Harris Supporters at Airport Is 'A.I.'
- Donald Trump Is 'Struggling to Get Past His Anger' as Kamala Harris Surpasses Him in Multiple Polls: Source
However, when Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung was asked by the BBC about the slurring, he said, "Must be your hearing."
This is hardly the first time Trump's health has been called into question.
As OK! previously reported, it is possible that something bigger is going on.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to Ben Michaelis, a clinical psychologist who has carried out cognitive assessments for the New York Supreme Court, he thinks it's unusual that Trump jumps from topic to topic while speaking. “There’s reasonable evidence suggestive of forms of dementia,” he said. “The reduction in complexity of sentences and vocabulary does lead you to a certain picture of cognitive diminishment.”
“Tangentiality certainly amped up and it’s difficult to follow him,” Michaelis pointed out. “You’d expect some cognitive diminishment of course, he’s 78 years old — if he was your grandfather you wouldn’t expect anything different. He just happens to be running for president.”