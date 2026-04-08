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Megyn Kelly Rips Apart Donald Trump for His 'Disgusting' Posts: 'It's Wrong'

split of Megyn Kelly & Donald Trump.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube; MEGA

Podcaster Megyn Kelly blasted Donald Trump's obscene Iran posts with an expletive-laden rant of her own.

April 8 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

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In her on-again, off-again support for President Donald Trump, far-right podcaster Megyn Kelly ripped into the president with her own expletive-laden rant for his recent obscene posts and threats against Iran.

Kelly, who most recently said she’d vote Republican even if Trump “dropped a nuke on Iran”— something she has sharply criticized him for — joined other conservative influencers who have called out his "vile" and "evil" social media posts regarding an escalating conflict with Iran.

Kelly joined other conservative commentators like former Fox News star Tucker Carlson in condemning Trump's threats to destroy Iranian civilian infrastructure, including power plants.

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image of Megyn Kelly lashed out at Donald Trump for 'disgusting' posts.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly lashed out at Donald Trump for 'disgusting' posts.

The increasingly unhinged 79-year-old POTUS was flamed for tweeting out the [swear]-word on Easter morning and mocking the religion of Iran.

Kelly has also spoken out against Trump’s April 7 post, stating, "A whole civilization will die tonight," which prompted other MAGA figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene to suggest invoking the 25th Amendment.

"I don’t know about you, but I am sick of this s---! I’m just – I’m sick of it. Can’t he just behave like a normal human? I mean, honestly, like the president – ‘3D chess’– just shut up! F--- shut up about that s---! You don’t threaten to wipe out an entire civilization. We’re talking about civilians, just casually in a social media post,” Kelly bellowed during the Tuesday, April 7, episode of her eponymous podcast.

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image of Megyn Kelly infamously questioned Donald Trump in 2015.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly infamously questioned Donald Trump in 2015.

Kelly infamously questioned Trump during a 2015 GOP primary debate about calling women "fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals."

Following that debate, then-candidate Trump told CNN that Kelly had "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever," a remark widely interpreted as a reference to her menstrual cycle.

“You know, like, I am the first to try to understand Trump and his strategy and not freak out over his weird social media posts and language that is loose and incendiary. Truly, I’ve lived with it for ten plus years,” Kelly said Tuesday.

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image of Megyn Kelly previously voted for Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly previously voted for Donald Trump.

The podcaster is no stranger to the president's vitriol, but she has continued to support him, though his latest posts seem to have crossed a line with her.

“I learned it the hard way, when I was on the receiving end of it for nine months, and truly, I think that was a gift to me in many ways because it helped me really come to understand what he does with his social media. But this is completely irresponsible and disgusting. This is wrong. It’s wrong. He should not be doing it,” Kelly admitted.

image of Megyn Kelly controversially endorsed Donald Trump at a 2024 campaign rally.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly controversially endorsed Donald Trump at a 2024 campaign rally.

Despite years of tension and misogynistic slurs against her, Kelly controversially endorsed Trump at a 2024 campaign rally. However, she maintained that she would continue to critique him when necessary — a stance she is currently exercising.

In mid-March 2026, Trump intervened in a feud between Kelly and former Fox News host Mark Levin, defending Levin after Kelly mocked him on X.

The POTUS dismissed Kelly as "jealous and angry" and stated she was "not MAGA.”

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