Politics 'Who Do You Think You Are?': Tucker Carlson Slams Donald Trump for His 'Evil' Expletive-Filled Easter Post Source: @TheTucker Carlson Show/X; MEGA Former Donald Trump ally Tucker Carlson excoriated Donald Trump's obscene Easter post, blasting his 'vile' mockery of religion. Lesley Abravanel April 7 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson flamed President Donald Trump for his "evil" and "vile" Easter Sunday post on Truth Social. Carlson blasted Trump's use of profanity and his threats against Iranian civilian infrastructure on Christianity's most sacred day. The president posted a widely condemned, obscene message threatening to destroy Iran’s power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened by a Tuesday deadline.

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🚨Tucker Carlson just went off on Trump on Easter morning.



The full statement:



“No decent person mocks other people’s religions. You mock other people’s faith — you mock the idea of faith itself. We are not God. Only if you think you are do you talk this way.”



“This is not a… pic.twitter.com/cHMVvDN3Tm — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 6, 2026 Source: @allenanalysis/X Tucker Carlson lashed out at the president.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F-----' Strait, you crazy b------, or you'll be living in H--- - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” the 79-year-old POTUS posted. Carlson, who has become a vocal Trump critic, addressed the president directly on the Monday, April 6, episode of "The Tucker Carlson Show," torching Trump's behavior as an attack on Christianity, suggesting that he was acting as if he were God. Carlson also condemned the threat to bomb civilian infrastructure, labeling it a "moral crime" and a violation of "God’s law.”

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Source: The Tucker Carlson Show/X Tucker Carlson spoke out the post on his podcast.

“Who do you think you are? You’re tweeting out the [swear]-word on Easter morning? “You’ll be living in H--- – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” he quoted the post, before blasting the president for mocking Islam. “So, obviously, you’re mocking the religion of Iran. Ok. If you seek a religious war, that’s a good idea. But by the way, no decent person mocks other people’s religions. You may have a problem with the theology,” Carlson said. “Presumably, you do if it’s not your religion, and you can explain what that is. But to mock other people’s faith is to mock the idea of faith itself. And we should never mock that because at its core is the acknowledgment that we are not in charge of the universe. We did not build it. We won’t be here at the end of it. We can destroy life. We cannot create it because we are not God,” he continued.

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Source: MEGA The conservative, who identifies as a traditional Episcopalian Christian, blasted Donald Trump for his attack on religion.

Carlson was especially offended by Trump’s use of the "[swear]-word" on Easter morning to promise the murder of civilians and blasted Trump’s blasphemy. “The message of all faith at the biggest picture level is the message in our Bible, which is you are not God. And only if you think you are, do you talk this way. But it’s not just mockery of Islam,” he said. The conservative, who identifies as a traditional Episcopalian Christian, blasted Trump for his attack on religion. “And no president should mock Islam. That’s not your job. This is not a theocracy. We don’t go to war with other theocracies to find out which theocracy is more effective. We are not a theocracy. And God willing, we never will be because theocracies corrupt the religion,” he explained.

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene also called the post 'insane.'