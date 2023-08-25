Donald Trump's Mugshot Released as He's Arrested for Attempting to Overturn 2020 Election Results in Georgia
Donald Trump turned himself in to Fulton County police on Thursday night, August 24, around 7:30 p.m., and was booked on charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
His mugshot was released, with bond set at $200,000.
The embattled former POTUS was hit with a total 13 felony counts, including racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
"What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong," Trump told journalists after arriving in Atlanta. "We have every right every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest."
Trump could face a roughly 76-year sentence if found guilty on all counts.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted alongside 18 other defendants — who have been in the process of separately turning themselves in to authorities — such as disgraced attorney Rudy Giuliani, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, ex Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis and former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party David Shafer.
Prior to his arrival at Fulton County Jail, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to slam District Attorney Fani Willis.
"Please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION," he wrote on Thursday, August 24. "THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE!"
Earlier this year, Trump made history when he became the first current or former President of the United States to be criminally charged.
In late March, a grand jury voted to indict the controversial politician on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to an alleged hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels in 2016.
A few months later, he was slammed with 37 counts for his alleged mishandling of classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
His third indictment came in early August for his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots and his attempts to have the 2020 election overturned.
