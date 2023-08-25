Donald Trump's Mugshot Released as He's Arrested for Attempting to Overturn 2020 Election Results in Georgia

The embattled former POTUS was hit with a total 13 felony counts, including racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.

"What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong," Trump told journalists after arriving in Atlanta. "We have every right every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest."

Trump could face a roughly 76-year sentence if found guilty on all counts.