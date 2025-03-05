or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Embarrassing': Democrats Ridiculed for Using 'Bingo' Signs to Protest President Donald Trump's Joint Session Speech

Composite photo of Donald Trump and bingo sign
Source: MEGA

Democrats protested Donald Trump's joint address speech.

By:

March 5 2025, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

A number of elected Democrats who attended President Donald Trump's joint session at the nation's Capital were criticized for wearing pink and waving around small black-and-white paddles with notes written on them as an act of protest.

The elected officials were called out on both sides of the aisle for the "performative" stunt that left many of their own supporters embarrassed to be associated with them.

Article continues below advertisement
democrats ridiculed bingo signs protest president donald trump speech
Source: CSPAN

Democrats waved around paddles with various complaints throughout Donald Trump's speech.

Article continues below advertisement

Several of the signs throughout the night read: "False," "Save Medicaid" and "Musk Steals." However, as many pointed out after the event, the signs were so small that Trump most likely couldn't even read most, if not all, of them throughout the nearly two-hour-long speech.

MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and reacted to the Democrats, asking: "Why are Democrats just sitting there? The signs are not landing. It is giving bingo! Sigh."

She followed up her post by doubling down on the bingo comparison: "'B42. B42...BINGO!' They are not taking back the House with these visuals."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @SymoneDSanders/X
Article continues below advertisement

Several critics flooded social media to ridicule the elected Democrats for being completely ineffective and unable to find ways of going up against Trump and the rising MAGA movement taking over the government.

One X user shared a clip of the protest and wrote: "I hate these people. I will vote for them for lack of better alternative but Democrats f------ suck."

Another person commented: "What the f--- was the point of Democrats even showing up to that? They sat there and allowed that moron to insult them. What an embarrassing moment. I'm absolutely embarrassed for my party."

A third user brought up Texas Congressman Al Green, who openly mentioned Trump and waved his cane at the president during the joint session, calling for more direct stunts like that from the opposition party.

They shared: "Dear Democrats, take notes from Rep. Al Green. You should’ve stood up, one by one, and called out that liar, make his speech last 10 hours! That’s how you protest against a liar, a con and a bully!"

The Daily Show also took a shot at the paddle protest, taking to their social media to write: "Fun Fact: Democrats are wearing pink tonight as a symbolic protest against people who want them to do something meaningful."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
democrats ridiculed bingo signs protest president donald trump speech
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was heavily critical of Democrats during his speech.

Article continues below advertisement

Near the beginning of his address, Trump was forced to take a pause when Green heckled the president and Republican members of Congress tried to drown out the heckling with chants of "USA!"

Green continued to shout at the commander-in-chief, prompting House Speaker Mike Johnson to intervene, telling the congressman: "Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions. That’s your warning."

As the Texas representative continued to disrupt Trump's address, the speaker eventually ordered the Sergeant at arms to remove Green from the chamber.

Johnson ordered: "Finding that members continue to engage in willful and concerted disruption of proper decorum, the chair now directs the sergeant-at-arms to restore order. Remove this gentleman from the chamber."

Article continues below advertisement
democrats ridiculed bingo signs protest president donald trump speech
Source: MEGA

Congressman Al Green was escorted out of the joint session for yelling at the president.

After being escorted from the chamber, Green told reporters he heckled Trump because the president has "no mandate to cut Medicaid."

The congressman also took the opportunity to announce, "I'm also working on my articles of impeachment."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.