'Embarrassing': Democrats Ridiculed for Using 'Bingo' Signs to Protest President Donald Trump's Joint Session Speech
A number of elected Democrats who attended President Donald Trump's joint session at the nation's Capital were criticized for wearing pink and waving around small black-and-white paddles with notes written on them as an act of protest.
The elected officials were called out on both sides of the aisle for the "performative" stunt that left many of their own supporters embarrassed to be associated with them.
Several of the signs throughout the night read: "False," "Save Medicaid" and "Musk Steals." However, as many pointed out after the event, the signs were so small that Trump most likely couldn't even read most, if not all, of them throughout the nearly two-hour-long speech.
MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and reacted to the Democrats, asking: "Why are Democrats just sitting there? The signs are not landing. It is giving bingo! Sigh."
She followed up her post by doubling down on the bingo comparison: "'B42. B42...BINGO!' They are not taking back the House with these visuals."
Several critics flooded social media to ridicule the elected Democrats for being completely ineffective and unable to find ways of going up against Trump and the rising MAGA movement taking over the government.
One X user shared a clip of the protest and wrote: "I hate these people. I will vote for them for lack of better alternative but Democrats f------ suck."
Another person commented: "What the f--- was the point of Democrats even showing up to that? They sat there and allowed that moron to insult them. What an embarrassing moment. I'm absolutely embarrassed for my party."
A third user brought up Texas Congressman Al Green, who openly mentioned Trump and waved his cane at the president during the joint session, calling for more direct stunts like that from the opposition party.
They shared: "Dear Democrats, take notes from Rep. Al Green. You should’ve stood up, one by one, and called out that liar, make his speech last 10 hours! That’s how you protest against a liar, a con and a bully!"
The Daily Show also took a shot at the paddle protest, taking to their social media to write: "Fun Fact: Democrats are wearing pink tonight as a symbolic protest against people who want them to do something meaningful."
- MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Accuses Donald Trump's 'Nonsense' Joint Address Speech of Being 'Written by ChatGPT'
- Joe Scarborough Claims Donald Trump Is 'Off the Rails' After His 'Insane' West Palm Beach Rally
- Donald Trump Bombarded By Protesters Screaming 'LOCK HIM UP!' Before Speaking at Moms for Liberty Event
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Near the beginning of his address, Trump was forced to take a pause when Green heckled the president and Republican members of Congress tried to drown out the heckling with chants of "USA!"
Green continued to shout at the commander-in-chief, prompting House Speaker Mike Johnson to intervene, telling the congressman: "Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions. That’s your warning."
As the Texas representative continued to disrupt Trump's address, the speaker eventually ordered the Sergeant at arms to remove Green from the chamber.
Johnson ordered: "Finding that members continue to engage in willful and concerted disruption of proper decorum, the chair now directs the sergeant-at-arms to restore order. Remove this gentleman from the chamber."
After being escorted from the chamber, Green told reporters he heckled Trump because the president has "no mandate to cut Medicaid."
The congressman also took the opportunity to announce, "I'm also working on my articles of impeachment."