Several critics flooded social media to ridicule the elected Democrats for being completely ineffective and unable to find ways of going up against Trump and the rising MAGA movement taking over the government.

One X user shared a clip of the protest and wrote: "I hate these people. I will vote for them for lack of better alternative but Democrats f------ suck."

Another person commented: "What the f--- was the point of Democrats even showing up to that? They sat there and allowed that moron to insult them. What an embarrassing moment. I'm absolutely embarrassed for my party."

A third user brought up Texas Congressman Al Green, who openly mentioned Trump and waved his cane at the president during the joint session, calling for more direct stunts like that from the opposition party.

They shared: "Dear Democrats, take notes from Rep. Al Green. You should’ve stood up, one by one, and called out that liar, make his speech last 10 hours! That’s how you protest against a liar, a con and a bully!"

The Daily Show also took a shot at the paddle protest, taking to their social media to write: "Fun Fact: Democrats are wearing pink tonight as a symbolic protest against people who want them to do something meaningful."