Donald Trump Boasts His Rallies Are 'Legendary' and 'Hotter Than Ever' Despite Evidence of Shrinking Crowds

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President Donald Trump insists that, despite mounting evidence of thinning rally crowds, his events remain "legendary" and "hotter than ever.” As midterms approach, the controversy reveals a stark contrast between the former president’s rhetoric and the visual reality on the ground across several key states. Trump lashed out via Truth Social on Sunday, October 11, after The New York Times and other outlets reported dwindling numbers at recent stops. He maintained that his arenas are "totally MAXED OUT" and that they routinely turn away thousands of supporters.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump described his rallies as 'legendary.'

“My Rallies, legendary they have already become, have made a tremendous difference with the enthusiasm of the Republican Party,” the president wrote. “They have been waiting for them to happen, even though I never thought I’d have to be doing Rallies again.” “The good news is, I love them, the music, and the incredible enthusiasm, and will always be in favor of what’s good for America — and that means the Republican Party,” he continued. During a rally at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Tx., Trump told the audience that lines stretched for miles outside. Moments later, a live C-SPAN camera pan revealed dozens of empty seats in the upper deck. Venue officials later confirmed the campaign had requested a "three-quarter-house setup," intentionally curtaining off nearly 5,000 seats to reduce the venue's overall capacity.

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The POTUS' Venues Are Getting Smaller in Capacity

Source: MEGA Despite the thinning crowds, the POTUS insisted his rallies are 'the hottest.'

In 2015, Trump drew an estimated 30,000 people to a massive stadium in the city. His recent appearance was booked at a venue roughly 75 percent smaller, where he drew about 8,000 people — leaving multiple seating sections entirely bare. Trump boasted that 50,000 people tried to attend his event at the Butler High School Student Activity Center. Observers noted that the entire school gymnasium has a maximum capacity of only 4,500 people, and parts of the upper deck had emptied before Trump finished speaking.

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'There Are No Empty Seats'

Source: MEGA The 'New York Times' reported Trump's rallies were empty.

Trump’s rants insisted otherwise. “The Fake News New York Times ‘reported’ on my Great, PACKED Rally in Ohio that, ‘the place was not full. Some upper sections were almost completely empty,’” Trump wrote, even though the Times report was based on his Alabama rally, not the Ohio one. “There are no empty seats, there haven’t been for years, and there never will be. The Rallies are ‘HOTTER’ than ever,” he declared. “They are all ‘happenings,’ and they never happened before, and will never be duplicated again." Political experts have raised concerns that the scale of Trump's tour has shifted notably. Instead of packing massive sports stadiums and airport hangars that marked his earlier rise, many recent stops have been scaled back to high school gymnasiums and smaller event centers.

Source: MEGA The thinning rallies are 'a five-alarm fire' according to a GOP insider.