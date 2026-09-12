Donald Trump Says GOP Convention Was 'Packed' Despite Reports of Empty Seats and Sparse Crowds
Sept. 12 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump turned the Republican midterm convention into another crowd-size story.
Speaking September 9 at the American Airlines Center outside Dallas, Trump repeatedly described the arena as packed, even as reports from inside the venue described empty seats during the opening day of the two-day GOP gathering.
“This place is packed,” Trump told the crowd. “And not only is this packed, it’s a big arena, not only is this packed, but you have an equal number of people standing outside.”
The comment came as videos showed sparse attendance as the program got underway, with much of the 20,000-seat arena still empty and only a few hundred attendees visible on the floor and lower levels.
The Crowd Becomes the Story
Trump seemed aware that empty seats could become part of the coverage.
“This is our big room. This place is packed,” he said, before predicting that reporters would focus on someone who had left their seat for the bathroom and claim, “Trump did not fill up the arena.”
About an hour later, he returned to the subject again.
“They’ll have a reporter say, ‘Trump lost his audience,’” Trump said. “I’m having a lot of fun. You know why? Cause everybody loves me, and I love everybody.”
- 'We Never Have Empty Seats!': Donald Trump Accuses 'Lamestream Media' of Misrepresenting His Crowd Sizes at Rallies
- At Dallas GOP Convention, 'Trump-a-Palooza' Unfolds With Overflowing MAGA Merch Including Rubber Ducks, Sequined Jackets and Expensive Guitars
- 'The Enthusiasm Is Palpable': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Rough' Attendance at Nearly Empty Pennsylvania Rally — Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
An Uneven Start
The convention began with a largely full floor section but many empty seats beyond it. Only a few first-level sections had filled early on, while the rest of the arena had far fewer people as speakers took the stage.
Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Derrick Van Orden and Monica De La Cruz delivered remarks to a room that had not filled in. HUD Secretary Scott Turner also received a subdued response when he greeted his home state of Texas.
And as Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters spoke, an “L” fell off the word “Dallas” on the podium.
Heat Outside, Empty Seats Inside
Long lines in Texas heat may have contributed to the slow start. Reports from the ground described waits in what felt like 100-degree weather, with a heat advisory in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Shortly before Trump’s keynote, House Speaker Mike Johnson told Newsmax the arena was full, saying, “I think every seat up to the rafters are full,” even as the camera showed rows of empty seats.