Donald Trump Says GOP Convention Was 'Packed' Despite Reports of Empty Seats and Sparse Crowds

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President Donald Trump turned the Republican midterm convention into another crowd-size story. Speaking September 9 at the American Airlines Center outside Dallas, Trump repeatedly described the arena as packed, even as reports from inside the venue described empty seats during the opening day of the two-day GOP gathering.

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Source: MEGA Videos showed sparse attendance as the GOP gathering began at the American Airlines Center.

“This place is packed,” Trump told the crowd. “And not only is this packed, it’s a big arena, not only is this packed, but you have an equal number of people standing outside.” The comment came as videos showed sparse attendance as the program got underway, with much of the 20,000-seat arena still empty and only a few hundred attendees visible on the floor and lower levels.

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The Crowd Becomes the Story

Source: MEGA Donald Trump repeatedly addressed reports of empty seats during his convention remarks.

Trump seemed aware that empty seats could become part of the coverage. “This is our big room. This place is packed,” he said, before predicting that reporters would focus on someone who had left their seat for the bathroom and claim, “Trump did not fill up the arena.” About an hour later, he returned to the subject again. “They’ll have a reporter say, ‘Trump lost his audience,’” Trump said. “I’m having a lot of fun. You know why? Cause everybody loves me, and I love everybody.”

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An Uneven Start

Source: MEGA Republican lawmakers spoke to attendees as several sections of the arena remained unfilled.

The convention began with a largely full floor section but many empty seats beyond it. Only a few first-level sections had filled early on, while the rest of the arena had far fewer people as speakers took the stage. Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Derrick Van Orden and Monica De La Cruz delivered remarks to a room that had not filled in. HUD Secretary Scott Turner also received a subdued response when he greeted his home state of Texas. And as Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters spoke, an “L” fell off the word “Dallas” on the podium.

Heat Outside, Empty Seats Inside

Source: MEGA Long lines and extreme Texas heat were reported as possible factors behind the slow turnout.