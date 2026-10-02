Donald Trump Dumps His Glass as He Declares 'I'm Not a Big Drinker of Water' in Odd Moment: Watch
Oct. 2 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump poured water from a glass onto the ground during a speech at a rally in Texas on Thursday, October 1. While gesturing with the glass, he declared to the crowd, "I’m not a big drinker of water.”
The odd gesture sparked viral reactions online and drew immediate comparisons to his history of memorable water-related instances during speeches.
“He is truly in psychosis,” quipped one commenter.
Another agreed, adding, “He belongs in a dementia unit with the doors locked but more for our safety than his.”
“He has a weird childish thing about dumping out water. I remember him doing it once on a table during an interview and expected the reporter to freak out, and he was just like w-- man. He’s so impressed with himself over the dumbest s---,” noted another.
During a White House address recounting his trip to Asia in 2017, Trump paused mid-speech to awkwardly search for water beneath the podium before being directed to a bottle of Fiji water.
Donald Trump Prefers Diet Coke Over Water
The moment went viral because Trump had previously mocked then-Florida Senator and failed 2016 presidential candidate Marco Rubio for his own televised water-sipping incident.
After media outlets criticized him for carefully using two hands to lift a small glass of water during a commencement speech at West Point in 2020, Trump later demonstrated at a Tulsa rally that he could drink with one hand. He said he was trying to avoid spilling water on his expensive silk tie.
Trump’s affinity for soda — specifically Diet Coke — is one of his best-documented personal habits. As a self-proclaimed non-drinker of alcohol and coffee, soda serves as his primary source of caffeine.
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A landmark 2017 exposé by The New York Times revealed that Trump routinely consumed up to 12 cans of Diet Coke every single day.
Aides have often noted that diet soda, along with fast food from chains such as McDonald's and KFC, made up the core of his diet while traveling or on the campaign trail.
During his first presidential term, Trump had a small wooden box with a red button placed on the Resolute Desk.
'Your Dad Argues That Diet Soda Is Good for Him'
While presidents had historically used the button to summon security or aides, Trump repurposed it so that pressing it would signal a White House valet to immediately bring him a fresh glass of Diet Coke on a silver platter.
When he returned to the White House for his second term on January 20, 2025, one of his immediate Day 1 décor changes was reinstating the button on the desk.
Trump has also said soda has valuable health properties. In a podcast interview with Trump's son, Don Jr., Dr. Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said, "Your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass. It's poured on grass — so therefore must kill cancer cells inside the body."