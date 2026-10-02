Politics Donald Trump Dumps His Glass as He Declares 'I'm Not a Big Drinker of Water' in Odd Moment: Watch Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he's not a 'big drinker' of water before dumping his glass on the ground. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 2 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump poured water from a glass onto the ground during a speech at a rally in Texas on Thursday, October 1. While gesturing with the glass, he declared to the crowd, "I’m not a big drinker of water.” The odd gesture sparked viral reactions online and drew immediate comparisons to his history of memorable water-related instances during speeches. “He is truly in psychosis,” quipped one commenter.

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Trump dumps a glass of water on the ground during his speech:



"I'm not a big drinker of water" pic.twitter.com/8GVzMX3oZV — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 1, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow/X

Another agreed, adding, “He belongs in a dementia unit with the doors locked but more for our safety than his.” “He has a weird childish thing about dumping out water. I remember him doing it once on a table during an interview and expected the reporter to freak out, and he was just like w-- man. He’s so impressed with himself over the dumbest s---,” noted another. During a White House address recounting his trip to Asia in 2017, Trump paused mid-speech to awkwardly search for water beneath the podium before being directed to a bottle of Fiji water.

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Donald Trump Prefers Diet Coke Over Water

Source: MEGA Donald Trump once mocked Marco Rubio for his own televised water-sipping incident.

The moment went viral because Trump had previously mocked then-Florida Senator and failed 2016 presidential candidate Marco Rubio for his own televised water-sipping incident. After media outlets criticized him for carefully using two hands to lift a small glass of water during a commencement speech at West Point in 2020, Trump later demonstrated at a Tulsa rally that he could drink with one hand. He said he was trying to avoid spilling water on his expensive silk tie. Trump’s affinity for soda — specifically Diet Coke — is one of his best-documented personal habits. As a self-proclaimed non-drinker of alcohol and coffee, soda serves as his primary source of caffeine.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump reportedly consumed 12 cans of Diet Coke every single day in 2017.

A landmark 2017 exposé by The New York Times revealed that Trump routinely consumed up to 12 cans of Diet Coke every single day. Aides have often noted that diet soda, along with fast food from chains such as McDonald's and KFC, made up the core of his diet while traveling or on the campaign trail. During his first presidential term, Trump had a small wooden box with a red button placed on the Resolute Desk.

'Your Dad Argues That Diet Soda Is Good for Him'

Source: MEGA Dr. Mehmet Oz told Donald Trump Jr., 'Your dad argues that diet soda is good for him.'