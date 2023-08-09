Donald Trump Warns Crowd Not to Call Political Rival Chris Christie a 'Fat Pig': 'We Want to Be Very Civil, Right?'
Donald Trump chided one of his supporters for calling Chris Christie a cruel name despite mocking the former New Jersey governor himself mere moments earlier.
While attending a New Hampshire political rally on Tuesday, August 8, Trump joked that Christie was "eating right now" and that he "can't be bothered" with recent poll results.
A man in the crowd then shouted out the words "fat pig," seemingly referring to the 60-year-old.
"Sir, please do not call him a fat pig, that's very disres-" the embattled former POTUS began, pointing in the direction of the person that spoke out. "I'm trying to be nice. Don't call him a fat pig."
"Now, because you're not allowed to do that, and therefore, we're not going to do it," he added. "We want to be very civil, right?"
This is far from the first time Trump has made jokes about his political opponent's weight. As OK! previously reported, the ex-prez shared an edited video to Truth Social that falsely made it appear that Christie had announced his presidential campaign at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
However, Christie hit back at the controversial politician's crude insults in a June interview with Fox News host Howard Kurtz.
"Oh, like he’s some Adonis?" Christie quipped. "There are tens of millions of Americans out in your audience watching right now who, like me, have struggled with their weight. I continue to struggle. I continue to try to do better."
"What’s that got to do with my competence for office?" he asked Kurtz. "I don’t know what his point is. You know what it is? It's like a child. It’s a bully on the schoolyard who teases you and makes fun of you."
"Here’s my message to him," Christie continued. "I don’t care what he says about me, and I don’t care what he thinks about me. And he should take a look in the mirror every once in a while. Maybe he dropped the weight thing off of his list of criticisms."