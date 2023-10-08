'His Worst Lie Yet': Donald Trump Mocked After Claiming He Has a 'Better Body' Than Rival Joe Biden
Bikini bodies?
On Saturday, October 7, Donald Trump had a rally in Waterloo, Iowa, where he dissed presidential opponent Joe Biden for his physique.
“He’s got a consultant somewhere, this is the worst consultant in politics, that thinks he looks good in a bathing suit,” Trump began about the 80-year-old.
“He spends so much time at the beach,” he added, before claiming, “I have a much better body than him. But I’m not really sure I want to expose it, with the sun blaring down, the sand, the surf, the wind. It’s not a pretty sight.”
While Trump seemed convinced he looks better than Biden with his shirt off, the public mocked the former president for his remarks.
“No one needs him to prove it. Believe me,” one concerned user wrote, while another added, “That may his worst lie told yet.”
“No he doesn’t,” a third person said blatantly, while a fourth joked, “Maybe he’s been looking at too many of those photoshopped pictures where someone places his head in Rambo’s body? ;)”
A fifth defended Biden, saying, “Who cares if he is shirtless at the beach. How is that an issue with the nation. I would not want to see Trump without a shirt.”
As OK! previously reported, this was not the only part of Trump’s Saturday rally that led to backlash.
During the same speech, the father-of-five discussed a criticism his wife, Melania Trump, had for his public appearances.
“You know my wife. I have a wonderful wife, the great first lady, who’s very popular,” he began.
“She says, ‘Darling, I don’t like when you do the weightlifting thing or even the swimming thing because it doesn’t look presidential,’” Donald stated, noting, “I said let me tell you it’s much easier to look presidential than it is to do the schtick that I have to do at these places. And she doesn’t like when I dance a little bit going off.”
Users then took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash the Republican politician.
“I feel like he is making up these Melania stories to make it seem like they are happy and actually interact with each other...” one person wrote, adding, “I don't understand why his supporters don't care why she is never around.”
A second person said, “The least popular first lady he means,” while a third penned, “She must have said that a few years ago when he saw her last.”
A fourth then stated, “She's embarrassed by him.”