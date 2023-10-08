'His Worst Lie Yet': Donald Trump Mocked After Claiming He Has a 'Better Body' Than Rival Joe Biden

“He’s got a consultant somewhere, this is the worst consultant in politics, that thinks he looks good in a bathing suit,” Trump began about the 80-year-old.

“He spends so much time at the beach,” he added, before claiming, “I have a much better body than him. But I’m not really sure I want to expose it, with the sun blaring down, the sand, the surf, the wind. It’s not a pretty sight.”