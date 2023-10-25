Donald Trump Attacks 'Coward' Mark Meadows After Rumors of Him Taking an Immunity Deal in Jack Smith's Election Fraud Case Swirl
Former President Donald Trump had some choice words to say after a bombshell ABC News report on Tuesday, October 24, claimed his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, could take an immunity plea deal and agree to testify to a grand jury in the election fraud case.
Meadows reportedly spoke with special counsel Jack Smith and his team on three separate occasions this year, including an instance where he testified before a federal grand jury under oath.
According to ABC's Jonathan Karl, "the sources said Meadows informed Smith’s team that he repeatedly told Trump in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election that the allegations of significant voting fraud coming to them were baseless, a striking break from Trump’s prolific rhetoric regarding the election."
"According to the sources, Meadows also told the federal investigators Trump was being 'dishonest' with the public when he first claimed to have won the election only hours after polls closed on Nov. 3, 2020, before final results were in," he continued.
Meadows was quoted by an inside source telling Smith's team, "Obviously, we didn't win."
This led Trump to take to social media and go after Meadows, suggesting he didn't think his former chief of staff would've taken a deal like other "weaklings and cowards." He also claimed that immunity deals are "so bad for the future" of America.
"I don’t think Mark Meadows would lie about the Rigged and Stollen [sic] 2020 Presidential Election merely for getting IMMUNITY against Prosecution (PERSECUTION!) by Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith," the ex-Prez wrote on Truth Social to his 6.4 million followers. "BUT, when you really think about it, after being hounded like a dog for three years, told you’ll be going to jail for the rest of your life, your money and your family will be forever gone, and we’re not at all interested in exposing those that did the RIGGING — If you say BAD THINGS about that terrible 'MONSTER,' DONALD J. TRUMP, we won’t put you in prison, you can keep your family and your wealth, and, perhaps, if you can make up some really horrible 'STUFF' about him, we may very well erect a statue of you in the middle of our decaying and now very violent Capital, Washington, D.C."
"Some people would make that deal, but they are weaklings and cowards, and so bad for the future of our Failing Nation," Trump continued to post. "I don’t think that Mark Meadows is one of them, but who really knows?"
He later shared another post, which read, "Mark Meadows NEVER told me that allegations of significant fraud (about the RIGGED Election!) were baseless. He certainly didn’t say that in his book!"
Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges across four indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These include charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, obstruction, withholding and altering documents, false statements and falsifying business records.
If he is found guilty of every charge against him, he could be sentenced to over 300 years behind bars.