'He Could Still Win': Dems' Grim 'Warning' of How Donald Trump Could Spin 'Guilty Into Gold' as Joe Biden Vows 'Not to Get Carried Away'

Source: mega
By:

May 31 2024, Published 12:13 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 charges in the Manhattan hush money criminal case against him, but President Joe Biden and his campaign aren't popping champaign bottles just yet.

Source: mega

Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 criminal charges in the Manhattan hush money trial.

Despite the campaign declaring the ruling to be confirmation that “no one is above the law,” it also urged Democrats not to assume that a convicted felon could not end up elected as president, claiming, "He could still win."

"Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality," Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement."There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president."

Source: mega

The Biden campaign warns that Donald Trump can 'still win.'

Just hours after a jury handed down a guilty verdict on 34 counts of falsifying business records, Trump’s campaign updated his website to a verdict-themed fundraising channel.

Trump took to his Truth Social account, calling himself a “POLITICAL PRISONER” and sent out a plea to his supporters to help fundraise his appeal.

“I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial: I DID NOTHING WRONG!” read a campaign fundraising email sent soon after the verdict was read. “But with your support at this moment in history, WE WILL WIN BACK THE WHITE HOUSE AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Source: mega

Donald Trump asked for donations immediately after the verdicts were read.

Donald Trump
According to recent reports, some Democrats have argued that Biden and his team need to seize on the opportunity to attack Trump over his legal troubles. However, the president had allegedly instructed his aides to keep their distance from the matter for fear of sending the message that he was politicizing the Justice Department.

White House Counsel spokesperson Ian Sams further underscored this strategy, releasing a brief in its response: "We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment."

Source: mega

Courtroom sketch of Donald Trump passed out.

Despite Biden and the Democrat's attempts to de-politicize the recent Trump verdict, many vocal Trump supporters have already declared the justice system "broken" and have called the ruling a "political hit job" orchestrated by the Democrats.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to attack the legal system, writing, "Radical leftists & Deepstate Operatives have been orchestrating this SHAM trial from the beginning … What do they do now that President Trump is leading in the polls, and their stunt is failing? You don’t see this level of corruption in a banana republic, but it’s happening in our own backyard."

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on June 11.

Source: ok!

Politico provided quotes and sources used in this article.

