'He Could Still Win': Dems' Grim 'Warning' of How Donald Trump Could Spin 'Guilty Into Gold' as Joe Biden Vows 'Not to Get Carried Away'

Despite the campaign declaring the ruling to be confirmation that “no one is above the law,” it also urged Democrats not to assume that a convicted felon could not end up elected as president, claiming, "He could still win."

"Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality," Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement."There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president."