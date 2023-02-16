President Joe Biden FINALLY Speaks Out About Chinese Spy Balloon, Declares He Will 'Take Down' Any Objects Going Forward
After days of staying quiet about foreign objects in the air, President Joe Biden finally held a press conference about what has been happening in the U.S. as of late.
In his speech, the 80-year-old said the U.S. "acted out of an abundance of caution" when they shot down three unidentified objects which were flying over North America this past weekend.
At the moment, U.S. intelligence officials said they are not linked to China spying on the U.S. However, if they decide to cross that line, Biden said there would be consequences.
"But make no mistake, if any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down," he declared, adding that he "makes no apologies for taking down that [Chinese surveillance] balloon."
Biden's comments, which were made on Thursday, February 16, came more than two weeks after the Chinese spy balloon was seen over Montana.
As OK! previously reported, the politician received a lot of pressure from citizens who demanded to know what was going on.
"After allowing a Chinese spy balloon to traverse our airspace for days, Joe Biden has since directed U.S. fighter jets to shoot down 3 unidentified aerial objects in one week — an unprecedented action. The commander-in-chief must provide answers to the American people," one person wrote on Twitter, while another said, "More fake news here LOL anyone who really believes China was flying balloons over the United States during the Trump Administration deserves to have Joe Biden as a president.
A third person stated, "Unfortunately the rest of us do not deserve this so he should be ousted immediately."
To make matters worse, Biden's wife, Jill, is trying to persuade him to hang up his hat and not run for president again.
"Joe thinks he’s doing a good job! He’s furious with Jill for not believing in him! But the truth is, Jill has always had his back. It’s just his time has come and gone," a source dished. "Jill can read the lack of support among Democratic leaders and the public and urged Joe to let it go — for the sake of his health AND his reputation!"