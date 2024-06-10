Donald Trump's Brain 'Malfunctioned' Amid His 'Incoherent' Rant About Sharks, Boats, Batteries and Water at Las Vegas Rally: Watch

What is going on with Donald Trump? While speaking at a rally in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday, June 9, the ex-president's mental fitness was called into question yet again as he went on a rant about being torn between electrocution and getting mangled by sharks.

"So we have a country that’s in trouble. We’re going to end the mandate on electric one day. They want to make all boats too. I went to a boat company in South Carolina. 'I said, How is it?' He said, 'It’s a problem, sir. They want us to make all electric boats.' These are boats that are from 16 to 35 or so feet. Fishing boats, leisure boats. Beautiful company in South Carolina. Beautiful guys. Been doing it for 50 years. He sells hundreds of boats every couple of months. I mean, really fantastic guy. And they use the Mercury engines and different engines in the back. No problem. They want to take that out. They want to make it all electric. He said, 'The problem is the boat is so heavy it can’t float.' I said, 'That sounds like a problem.'"