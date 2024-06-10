Donald Trump's Brain 'Malfunctioned' Amid His 'Incoherent' Rant About Sharks, Boats, Batteries and Water at Las Vegas Rally: Watch
What is going on with Donald Trump? While speaking at a rally in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday, June 9, the ex-president's mental fitness was called into question yet again as he went on a rant about being torn between electrocution and getting mangled by sharks.
"So we have a country that’s in trouble. We’re going to end the mandate on electric one day. They want to make all boats too. I went to a boat company in South Carolina. 'I said, How is it?' He said, 'It’s a problem, sir. They want us to make all electric boats.' These are boats that are from 16 to 35 or so feet. Fishing boats, leisure boats. Beautiful company in South Carolina. Beautiful guys. Been doing it for 50 years. He sells hundreds of boats every couple of months. I mean, really fantastic guy. And they use the Mercury engines and different engines in the back. No problem. They want to take that out. They want to make it all electric. He said, 'The problem is the boat is so heavy it can’t float.' I said, 'That sounds like a problem.'"
"He said, 'Also, it can’t go fast because of the weight,' and they want to now have a 50 mile or a 70 mile radius. You have to go out 70 miles before you can really start the boat up, and you go out at two knots. That’s essentially almost like two miles an hour. I say, 'How long does it take you to get out there?' 'Many hours. And then you’re allowed to go around for ten minutes, but you have to come back because the batteries only last for a very short period of time.' So I said, 'Let me ask you a question.' And he said, 'Nobody ever asked this question.' And it must be because of MIT. My relationship to MIT. Very smart. He goes. I say, 'What would happen if the boat sank from its weight? And you’re in the boat and you have this tremendously powerful battery, and the battery is now underwater, and there’s a shark that’s approximately ten yards over there?' By the way, a lot of shark attacks lately. You notice that? A lot of sharks."
The 77-year-old then went off about shark attacks.
"These people are crazy. He said, 'There’s no problem with sharks. They just didn’t really understand a young woman swimming,' — no, really got decimated and other people too, a lot of shark attacks," he stated. "I said, 'So there’s a shark ten yards away from the boat, ten yards or here. Do I get electrocuted? If the boat is sinking, water goes over the battery, the boat is sinking. Do I stay on top of the boat and get electrocuted? Or do I jump over by the shark and not get electrocuted?' Because I will tell you, he didn’t know the answer. He said, 'You know, nobody’s ever asked me that question.' I said, 'I think it’s a good question. I think there’s a lot of electric current coming through that water.'
"But you know what I’d do if there was a shark or you get electrocuted? I’ll take electrocution every single time. I’m not getting near the shark!" he concluded.
Of course, Trump's rant led people to believe he's unwell. One person wrote, "WHAT?! Trump just ranted about sharks, boats, batteries, and water in an incoherent rant. Trump’s brain is malfunctioning every day at this point. This is utter nonsense. Go ahead, try to make sense of any of this…" while another said, "And this is why we don't sniff glue, folks."
A third person added, "There's zero chance you didn't understand that... Right? RIGHT?"
As OK! previously reported, Trump was recently accused of slurring his words during his rally in Arizona.
"When I'm president, I will use Title 42 to end the try..." he said as he shifted gears mid-sentence and told the crowd, "We need to do this."
"He's glitching again ... Do you think anyone who watches Fox News will see this? If this were Biden, Fox would play it on a loop!" one person wrote about the recent appearance.