'Let's See If He'll Pass Out': Donald Trump Slammed for Wearing Jacket in 100 Degrees After Supporters Were Hospitalized for Heat-Related Illness at Arizona Rally

donald trump
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 9 2024, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Donald Trump somehow beat the heat!

On Sunday, June 9, the former president was slammed for wearing a navy suit jacket while addressing supporters in Las Vegas, Nev., despite it being 100 degrees outside.

Source: @atrupar/X

While the audience seemed to be in distress from the rising temperatures, the 77-year-old bragged, “We only have a few hours. It's 110. But it doesn't feel that way to me, right?”

The crowd groaned back at him before he added, “And if anybody goes down, we have people that will pick you up right away. They'll throw water.”

donald trump rally heat
Source: RSBN

Donald Trump wore a dark suit jacket despite it being 100 degree outside.

In response, trolls dissed the Republican for his strange outfit choice.

“Let's see if he'll pass out,” one user penned, while another noted, “Gotta hide the sweat stains and his bulk.”

“That's going to be an awfully ripe car ride back to the airport...” a third user quipped, as a fourth joked, “Reptiles are not affected by heat.”

The 2024 presidential candidate’s comments came after extreme temperatures at Trump’s Phoenix, Ariz., rally led to several people needing to be escorted out.

donald trump court
Source: Mega

Donald Trump was recently convicted of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush-money trial.

Phoenix fire officials announced that 11 people had to be taken to area hospitals due to heat-related illnesses. Reporter Ben Brown from Arizona's ABC15 caught footage of the Trump supporters being wheeled off to the hospital on a stretcher.

"I've seen so far at least three people carried off on stretches due to the heat as they wait in line in the sun to get into Donald Trump's event … it's 102 degrees out," he stated.

Source: @atrupar/X
donaldtrump
Source: Mega

The event was organized by Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk.

The event, organized by Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, had many of the politician’s supporters waiting since the early hours of the morning to get in.

By 1:30 p.m., the temperature had reached a whopping 110 degrees, causing health issues among the spectators.

The state was experiencing a severe heat wave, which caused "excessive heat warnings and watches [being] extended from the central valley down through southern California’s deserts, southern Nevada and southern and western Arizona and into Utah, affecting over 29 million."

The father-of-five has not campaigned in the state since 2022, as he last made an appearance in the area to endorse a slate of candidates, all of whom went on to lose their races.

donaldtrump
Source: Mega

Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felonies in connection with hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Source: OK!

The Thursday, June 6, rally marked the ex-commander-in-chief’s first since he was convicted of 34 felonies in connection with hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to conceal their previous affairs.

