'Very Weird': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Ridiculous' Dance Moves at Bronx Rally

Source: MEGA
By:

May 25 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

No one wants to see Donald Trump on the dance floor!

On Friday, May 24, the former president was ridiculed for his moves after a clip of him dancing at his Bronx, NY, rally went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

In the clip, the 77-year-old held his arms up in fists as he moved them back and fourth along to the beat.

“It is very weird,” one user said of the footage, while another slammed, “This is Trump's idea of aerobic exercise.”

A third individual compared his jive to Elvis Presley, writing, “He does that for his pathetic cult. They think he is the second coming of Elvis with that ridiculous ‘dance.’”

“It looks like he is pulling a towel through his ears,” someone else pointed out, while one more person joked, “Gonna look weird dancing like that in a nursing home!”

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

As OK! previously reported, this was not the only thing Trump was bashed for during his Bronx rally, as he was also mocked for casually standing at the podium and drinking his own water while waiting for a medical team to reach a supporter who collapsed.

Medias Touch shared a video of the incident on X in a post that read, "A person in the crowd passed out and is getting medical attention. Donald Trump takes out a water bottle and then drinks it himself."

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is running for president in 2024.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
"Donald Trump is a cruel, callous, thoughtless person. How could anyone possibly think he was better for America than President [Joe] Biden, the man with a heart, a sharp wit, and the ability to run a country without putting his hands in the till?" one user replied.

Another person penned, "This is who he is, no surprise. Trump has zero self-awareness. He will never put anyone else’s needs above his own."

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is a father-of-five.

A third user quipped, "Did Trump literally just do the 'Oh no, anyways' meme in real time, or am I just delusional? We live in a h--- world."

The rally, which took place on Thursday, May 23, in Crotona Park drew about 8,000 to 10,000 attendees despite the venue having a permit allowance of 3,500 people.

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, ABC7's Jim Dolan interviewed individuals protesting, who claimed many of rally-goers were from "out of state."

"Go out there. Look at all of them," one person told the reporter. "Call that a pocket check out of where they came from. Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Texas."

