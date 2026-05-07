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Donald Trump Branded 'Dumbest President in History' as He Explains the Difference Between Sea and See

pic of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's bizarre waxing nonsensical on homophones 'see' and 'sea' earned him the dubious honor of the 'dumbest president' in history.

May 7 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

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During a White House event for Military Mother’s Day on Wednesday, May 6, President Donald Trump went on a viral tangent explaining the difference between the homophones "sea" and "see,” sparking some to call him the dumbest president in history —by far.

While discussing a decrease in drug trafficking, the president said, “By sea — by sea, by ocean, by the water, you know.”

He then interrupted his speech to clarify for the audience: “A lot of people say, ‘What do you mean by sea?’ I said, see, like vision? No. It’s sea. S-E-A,” he proudly said.

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image of Donald Trump was branded the 'dumbest president in history.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was branded the 'dumbest president in history.'

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Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X

Frequent Trump foil and California Gov. Gavin Newsom mocked the explanation on X.

Frequent Trump foil and California Gov. Gavin Newsom mocked the explanation on X, calling the president "grandpa" and suggesting it was time for another "cognitive test.”

Republicans Against Trump shared the clip and called the POTUS “the dumbest president in history. By far.”

Many agreed, including one person who replied, “Hands down. I doubt we’ll ever see a dumber president than Trump. At least he finally secured a win in the 'idiot of the century' category.”

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image of Donald Trump was mocked for his comments.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was mocked for his comments.

Another suggested the president receive the “Nobel Prize for idiocy.”

Morning Joe co-host Jonathan Lemire ridiculed the remarks on Thursday’s show, joking with The Bulwark’s managing editor Sam Stein, saying, “Sam, did you know that there are some words that sound the same, but have different meanings and are spelled differently? Apparently, the president was just alerted to this fact.”

Stein laughed, saying, “I was confused by ‘sea’ versus ‘see’ as well, hopefully he articulated the differences between the water fair and kind and what you do with your eyes.”

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image of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries recently called Trump the 'dumbest president ever.'
Source: MEGA

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries recently called Trump the 'dumbest president ever.'

“And people say the president is out of touch with the concerns of normal people,” Lemore quipped. “There are people across this country who have been confused by that for four years, and now, here is, ‘Look, I’ll build a ballroom, but I’ll explain homophones to you.’ I mean, maybe the third term talks are gonna pick back up if this is the constituent services you can provide. Very helpful, thank you, Mr. President.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries recently called Trump the "dumbest president ever" during a separate critique, even challenging him to a debate to see who is "intellectually superior.”

image of Donald Trump's mental fitness has been called into question as of late.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's mental fitness has been called into question as of late.

Early in his first term, then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly referred to Trump as a "f----- moron."

Critics frequently point to this and other verbal or written slips — such as his mathematically impossible claim that drug prices fell by 800 percent — as evidence for labeling him the "dumbest president in history.”

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