'Dumb' Donald Trump Ripped Apart for Confusing 'Adopt' and 'Adapt' During Speech: 'He's Getting Worse by the Day'
Nov. 14 2025, Published 8:13 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is back under fire after mixing up the words “adopt” and “adapt” during a recent speech — a slip that quickly reignited online chatter about his cognitive health.
On Thursday, November 13, the president spoke at the signing of an Executive Order called Fostering the Future for American Children and Families, an initiative created by First Lady Melania Trump. While talking about Christians and foster care, Donald drifted into a sentence that left many people scratching their heads.
“Christians and more, think of this, more than twice as likely foster care, they’ll adopt the general population,” Donald said. “They adopt to it so easily. When they get out, they adopt to it like it’s become second nature. It’s amazing.”
The 79-year-old appeared to mix up “adapt” with “adopt,” likely because of the speech’s focus on foster care — but the confusion immediately opened the door to mockery across social media.
“Trump got ‘adapt’ confused with ‘adopt’ three times today and failed to move one of his arms while attempting to clap,” an X user wrote. “He’s getting worse by the day.”
“He has confused ‘adopt’ and ‘adapt’ and it’s hard to watch him be so dumb,” added another. “I don’t want to, but I guess I’ll adopt.”
As OK! previously reported, many psychologists believe the president is showing signs of significant cognitive decline.
Those concerns resurfaced again this week after Dr. John Gartner appeared on "The Daily Beast" podcast and claimed Donald has had a “massive increase” in “clinical signs of dementia.”
According to John, Donald's alleged symptoms have only heightened what he described as the president’s “malignant narcissism.” He pointed to the politician’s rambling speeches, repeated confusion and visible forgetfulness as indicators of what he called an “immense cognitive decline.”
The psychologist warned that it’s “impossible to overstate the grave risk that all of us are at right now,” considering Donald still directs nuclear policy and other critical national security decisions.
“Because of his cognitive decline, [he] is focusing on things like the [White House] ballroom and the paper that he writes things on,” John said on the show. “We’re seeing a stone skipping along the water. He’s going from one association to another, but it doesn’t make any linear sense.”
The former Johns Hopkins professor also suggested Donald may be experiencing “phonemic paraphasia,” a speech issue where an individual doesn’t finish words or substitutes incorrect endings, resulting in sentences that don’t make sense.
The POTUS has had other verbal slip-ups as well. He previously claimed he stopped a “nuclear” war between Iran and Pakistan — though he later admitted he was referring to India instead of Iran.
“It’s one thing to get a name wrong, maybe even to reverse it. But he’s actually confusing the countries themselves,” John alleged.