Donald Trump Called 'a Disgusting Human Being' Who 'Belongs in Jail' by Billionaire Investor
In a recent interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber, billionaire investor Leon Cooperman didn't hold back in expressing his strong distaste for former President Donald Trump.
Cooperman, who founded the Omega Advisors hedge fund and has a reported net worth of $2.8 billion, referred to Trump as "a disgusting human being" and stated that he believes Trump "belongs in jail."
Cooperman criticized Trump's qualifications to be the leader of the free world, stating that he is "just a bad human being."
He further commented on Trump's personal life, describing it as a mess and asserting that he would never vote for Trump under any circumstances.
The billionaire told CNBC in 2020 that he voted for President Joe Biden because “I voted my values and not my pocketbook.”
“I’ll be richer tomorrow if Trump wins. I’ll probably be poorer tomorrow if Biden wins,” he said on Election Day.
The billionaire investor, who has predominantly donated to GOP politicians in the past, acknowledged that he believed Trump's economic ideas are superior to those of President Biden, and he expressed disappointment with Biden's alignment with progressive policies, stating that he has a negative view of the progressive movement.
Cooperman revealed he did not vote for Trump in the 2016 election, instead writing in Mitt Romney on his ballot. Similarly, in the 2020 election, he voted for Biden as a vote against Trump and his "disgusting" behavior.
Cooperman jokingly mentioned considering writing Melber's name on his ballot in future elections.
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Erupts on the RNC and 'Fake Republicans' Who Are Not Endorsing Donald Trump: 'Disloyal'
- ICYMI Or Want To Laugh Again! Anderson Cooper Calls Trump An 'Obese Turtle': Watch
- Donald Trump Failed to Meet 'Low Expectations' of Billionaire Republican Donors: 'More Dangerous Than I Thought'
This is not the first time Cooperman has expressed his criticisms of Trump. He has previously referred to the former president as a "would-be dictator" with "no allegiance to anybody but himself."
In response to Cooperman’s remarks, a Trump campaign spokesperson said that Trump will “beat Biden because he’s the only person who can supercharge the economy, secure our border, safeguard communities and put an end to unnecessary wars.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Senator Romney recently commented on the danger the United States could face of Trump were elected for a second run as president.
“I don’t think Donald Trump would want to stay in longer than four years. And the reason I say that is because I think he’s running for retribution," the 76-year-old said during an interview with Meet the Press.
“I don’t think he particularly likes being around the White House. I think he’d rather be back at Mar-a-Lago or other properties of his, but he wants to show that he’s not a loser. He won. And he wants to go after the people who were tough on him, so I think he’ll be finished after four years and go back to other occupations,” Romney continued. "A campaign based on anger and hate may win at the ballot box temporarily, but it tears the country apart."