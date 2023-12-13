Donald Trump Called 'a Disgusting Human Being' Who 'Belongs in Jail' by Billionaire Investor

Cooperman criticized Trump's qualifications to be the leader of the free world, stating that he is "just a bad human being."

He further commented on Trump's personal life, describing it as a mess and asserting that he would never vote for Trump under any circumstances.

The billionaire told CNBC in 2020 that he voted for President Joe Biden because “I voted my values and not my pocketbook.”

“I’ll be richer tomorrow if Trump wins. I’ll probably be poorer tomorrow if Biden wins,” he said on Election Day.