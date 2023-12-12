Donald Trump Claims He Was 'Just Joking' About Vowing to Be a Dictator on 'Day 1' If Elected Again

In an article, Baker wrote about how people might be alarmed over Trump's future rules.

"When a historian wrote an essay the other day warning that the election of former President Donald J. Trump next year could lead to dictatorship, one of Mr. Trump’s allies quickly responded by calling for the historian to be sent to prison," Baker wrote.

He continued, "It almost sounds like a parody: The response to concerns about dictatorship is to prosecute the author. But Mr. Trump and his allies are not going out of their way to reassure those worried about what a new term would bring by firmly rejecting the dictatorship charge. If anything, they seem to be leaning into it."