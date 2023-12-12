OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Claims He Was 'Just Joking' About Vowing to Be a Dictator on 'Day 1' If Elected Again

donald trump joking dictator comments
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 12 2023, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump declared he would only be an authoritarian leader for "one day" if he were elected as president in the 2024 election, however, he wanted people to know the remark was not meant to be taken seriously.

Article continues below advertisement

"Fake News writer Peter 'Obama' Baker of the Failing New York Times (READERSHIP & SUBSCRIPTIONS WAY DOWN FROM THE GOOD OL’ TRUMP YEARS!), whose claim to fame is that, 'he will never write anything good about the GREAT job President Trump did,' just wrote, in a major, front page story, that I want to be a Dictator, but doesn’t mention it was said in a joking manner, and completed with 'but only for a day, because I’m going to close the Border, and DRILL, DRILL, DRILL,' a much different attitude and meaning!" the 77-year-old former president wrote on Truth Social about White House correspondent Peter Baker and the newspaper, as they reportedly didn't accurate report on his conversation with Sean Hannity.

donald trump joking dictator comments
Source: mega

Donald Trump claims he was just joking about his 'dictator' comments.

Article continues below advertisement

In an article, Baker wrote about how people might be alarmed over Trump's future rules.

"When a historian wrote an essay the other day warning that the election of former President Donald J. Trump next year could lead to dictatorship, one of Mr. Trump’s allies quickly responded by calling for the historian to be sent to prison," Baker wrote.

He continued, "It almost sounds like a parody: The response to concerns about dictatorship is to prosecute the author. But Mr. Trump and his allies are not going out of their way to reassure those worried about what a new term would bring by firmly rejecting the dictatorship charge. If anything, they seem to be leaning into it."

donald trump joking dictator comments
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he would only be a dictator for one day.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, many people were immediately shocked at Trump's admission. In December, Jimmy Kimmel shared his thoughts on the situation.

“You’ll only be a dictator on day one, as opposed to the rest of the time where there’s no tator, just d---,” he quipped on his show.

“I’m tired of these fake questions,” he added. “Of course he’s going to become a dictator, he said he’s going to become a dictator. Basically in November, we’re going to be voting on whether we will ever vote again."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
donald trump joking dictator comments
Source: mega

Many people have called Donald Trump a 'dictator.'

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump joking dictator comments
Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Chris Christie also commented on how Trump can be bossy.

"The reason is that he acts like someone who doesn't care about our democracy. He acts like someone who wants to be a dictator. He acts like someone who doesn't care for the Constitution," Christie said in an interview, which aired on Sunday, December 3.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.