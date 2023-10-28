Mitt Romney Calls Donald Trump a 'Whack Job' After Former President Bashed Him in Scathing Truth Social Rant

The Utah senator apparently laughed off the former president’s comments, which Coppin’s texted Romney at the time.

“I sent that statement to Mitt and hold on, I want to, I'll just pull up the text,” Coppins said to Vanity Fair's Brian Stelter on an episode of the “Inside the Hive” podcast. “He wrote back, ‘Ha, ha, ha. He's such a whack job.’ So Mitt kind of enjoyed Trump's response.”