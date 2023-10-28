Mitt Romney Calls Donald Trump a 'Whack Job' After Former President Bashed Him in Scathing Truth Social Rant
Mitt Romney isn’t letting Donald Trump get him down!
On Thursday, October 26, writer of Romney: A Reckoning McKay Coppins revealed Romney’s response to Trump’s recent scathing Truth Social rant about him.
The Utah senator apparently laughed off the former president’s comments, which Coppin’s texted Romney at the time.
“I sent that statement to Mitt and hold on, I want to, I'll just pull up the text,” Coppins said to Vanity Fair's Brian Stelter on an episode of the “Inside the Hive” podcast. “He wrote back, ‘Ha, ha, ha. He's such a whack job.’ So Mitt kind of enjoyed Trump's response.”
The criticisms the author was referring to occurred after Trump found out Romney slandered him in Romney: A Reckoning.
"I am very proud to be the one who forced this Left Leaning RINO out of politics," the 2024 presidential candidate said on Truth Social. "He wanted to run sooo badly, but knew he couldn't win in the great State of Utah without my Endorsement and Support, so he QUIT."
"His crummy book says nothing good about anybody, other than RINO Paul [Ryan], who may be worse, and even dumber, than Mitt himself," Trump wrote to his 6.4 million followers, referencing Romney’s 2012 running mate and former Speaker of the House.
As OK! previously reported, Romney previously spoke negatively of Trump and his politics while on CBS News Sunday Morning on October 22.
“I don’t think I’ve heard a single member of my caucus, the Republicans in the Senate, say ‘you know, Donald Trump is great. Aren’t we lucky to have him as our leader?’” Romney, 76, claimed.
“Donald Trump represents a failure of character, which is changing, I think in many respects, the psyche of our nation, and the heart of our nation. That’s something which takes a long time, if ever, to repair,” he said.
- 'He’s Not Smart': Mitt Romney Claims Donald Trump Thinks at a 'Second or Third Grade' Level
- Donald Trump Represents 'a Failure of Character,' Mitt Romney Declares: He's 'Changing the Psyche of Our Nation'
- Sean Hannity Was 'Consumed' With Trying to Outshine Tucker Carlson, Mitt Romney Claims: 'An Everyday Effort'
Norah O'Donnell brought up how Romney now looks like a "pariah" in the Republican Party due to his outspoken views on Trump.
“Yeah, that’s saying it in a gentle way. No question I don’t really have a home in my party. I come from a tradition of Ronald Reagan and George Herbert Walker Bush and George W. Bush and John McCain,” Romney added. “Those are the people that have shaped our party: anti-Putin, anti-Russia, anti-authoritarian, anti-Kim Jong Un.”
“Character counts, the character of our leaders makes a difference, and it shapes the character of our country. That’s the party I’ve come from, and I don’t recognize that in the great majority of our party today,” he explained.
When asked if he would run for president again, Romney insisted that won’t be happening.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I can’t imagine any circumstance. Perhaps if Godzilla comes in and removes all the other candidates and so forth, but other than Godzilla stepping in, no I’m not running for president, not giving it any thought,” he joked.