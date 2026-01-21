or
Donald Trump Calls for Ilhan Omar's Deportation Amid Massive Welfare Fraud Scandal in Minnesota: ‘MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!’

split photo of Donald Trump & Ilhan Omar
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slammed Ilhan Omar amid Minnesota’s welfare fraud issue.

Profile Image

Jan. 21 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump lit a political firestorm on Sunday night, January 18, suggesting that “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar should face jail time or deportation amid a massive welfare fraud scandal in Minnesota. The president's remarks linked Omar to allegations that involve billions of dollars misused from taxpayer funds.

“Fake ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan [sic] Omar, a constant complainer who hates the USA, should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia, considered one of the absolutely worst countries in the World,” Trump raged on Truth Social. “She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!”

image of Donald Trump called for Ilhan Omar to be jailed or deported in a late-night social media post.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called for Ilhan Omar to be jailed or deported in a late-night social media post.

Claiming that the Minnesota Democrat knows everything about the sweeping welfare fraud scheme, Trump stated she is aware of its impact on public assistance programs worth billions.

Source: @EricLDaugh/X
Federal and state authorities have characterized the Minnesota case as one of the largest public assistance fraud scandals in U.S. history. Although U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson noted confirmed losses of approximately $9 billion, Department of Homeland Security officials warned that the suspected total could be significantly higher as further investigations unfold.

image of The president accused her of knowing about a massive welfare fraud case in Minnesota.
Source: MEGA

The president accused her of knowing about a massive welfare fraud case in Minnesota.

While prosecutors have yet to directly link Omar to the fraud charges — resulting in criminal indictments for 98 individuals — her personal finances have attracted increasing attention.

A report from the New York Post suggested Omar’s net worth surged to an estimated $30 million over just one year, marking a startling increase of roughly 3,500 percent compared to her reported finances in 2023.

Much of that wealth escalation is attributed to the rapid growth of her husband’s investment firm, Rose Lake Capital. Its valuation reportedly skyrocketed from virtually nothing in 2023 to an estimated $5 million to $25 million within a year. Additionally, his winery business, which has faced allegations of fraud, increased in value from around $1 million to $5 million in 2024.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

image of Authorities have called the case one of the largest public assistance fraud scandals in U.S. history.
Source: MEGA

Authorities have called the case one of the largest public assistance fraud scandals in U.S. history.

These financial developments have drawn scrutiny in Congress. The House Oversight Committee plans to subpoena records from Omar’s husband, looking for documentation tied to the unusual wealth spike linked to his business ventures.

Committee Chairman James Comer expressed serious concerns about the dramatic financial growth. “There are a lot of questions as to how her husband accumulated so much wealth over the past two years,” he said. “It’s not possible. It’s not. I’m a money guy. It’s not possible.”

Since emigrating from Somalia in 1995, Omar has been a U.S. citizen. Trump has repeatedly suggested she should be sent back to her home country, accusing her of disloyalty to America and neglecting the needs of taxpayers. Representing Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, Omar has not directly addressed Trump’s comments and previously characterized similar attacks as politically motivated, denying involvement in any fraudulent schemes.

Trump's attack on Omar coincided with a push by his administration for tougher immigration enforcement in Minnesota, where he has highlighted the removal of violent criminals from the country.

“ICE is removing some of the most violent criminals in the World from our Country and bringing them back home, where they belong. Why is Minnesota fighting this?” Trump wrote separately.

image of Ilhan Omar has not been charged with any crime.
Source: MEGA

Ilhan Omar has not been charged with any crime.

He challenged local leaders: “Do they really want murderers and drug dealers ensconced in their community? The thugs who are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists. Is this really what Minnesota wants?”

These comments came amid Minnesota's lawsuit to block Trump’s ICE surge in the state. Federal officials confirmed that about 3,000 immigration enforcement officers have descended upon the Minneapolis area for this operation. Trump also hinted at deploying military troops if local resistance continues.

As legal and political tensions escalate, Trump remains steadfast, viewing Minnesota as a critical battleground for his immigration agenda, vowing that lawsuits and protests will not hinder his administration’s mission to remove criminal offenders and restore law and order.

