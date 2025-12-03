Donald Trump's Brutal Diss: President Calls J.D. Vance 'Incompetent' While Sitting Directly Across From Him in Cabinet Meeting

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump insulted J.D. Vance at the Tuesday, December 2, Cabinet meeting despite the vice president sitting directly across from him. After the POTUS was asked about a scandal in Minnesota, he referred to Kamala Harris' VP candidate, Tim Walz, the governor of the state.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Disses J.D. Vance

Source: mega J.D. Vance sat across the table from Donald Trump when the president labeled him 'incompetent.'

"Look, I think the man’s a grossly incompetent man. I thought that from the day I watched J.D. destroy him in the debate," Trump noted. "I was saying, who was more incompetent? That man or my man? I had a man and he had a man. They were both incompetent." "I had a man and a woman, I thought she was very incompetent too," he added. The president's latter comment appeared to be referring to Joe Biden and either Harris or Hillary Clinton — though he faced off against both women during the elections over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

The President Seemingly Fell Asleep During the Meeting

Source: mega The preisdent appeared to doze off during the three-hour Cabinet meeting.

It was during that same meeting that Trump appeared to nod off several times — though during that gathering, he boasted about his health. "I’ll tell you when there’s something wrong. There will be someday. That’s going to happen to all of us," he shared. "But right now, I think I am sharper than I was 25 years ago, but who the h--- knows? I took my physical. I got all As, everything."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Trump claimed he feels 'sharper than I was 25 years ago.'

Prior to Trump's diss, Vance had defended the businessman's energy and work ethic. "One thing I’ve learned kind of working with him every day, he doesn’t have an off switch. Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or 2:00 in the morning, and then he’ll call you at 6:00 in the morning about a totally different topic," he claimed in a past interview. "It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?’"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Health Woes

Source: mega The president was diagnosed with chronic venous disorder, which is what caused his swollen ankles.

Trump has sparked concern for his mental and physical health lately, as he was often sporting makeup on one of his hands to cover up bruising that's a symptom of chronic venous disorder. Karoline Leavitt revealed the diagnosis in the summer, stating it's "a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70." Leavitt also alleged the bruising is due to "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mary_l_trump/instagram;mega Trump's niece admitted the POTUS' 'short-term memory seems to be deteriorating.'