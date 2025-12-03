or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump's Brutal Diss: President Calls J.D. Vance 'Incompetent' While Sitting Directly Across From Him in Cabinet Meeting

Photo of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
Source: mega

During a Cabinet meeting, Donald Trump called J.D. Vance 'incompetent' while dissing the vice presidential debate in 2024.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump insulted J.D. Vance at the Tuesday, December 2, Cabinet meeting despite the vice president sitting directly across from him.

After the POTUS was asked about a scandal in Minnesota, he referred to Kamala Harris' VP candidate, Tim Walz, the governor of the state.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Disses J.D. Vance

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of J.D. Vance sat across the table from Donald Trump when the president labeled him 'incompetent.'
Source: mega

J.D. Vance sat across the table from Donald Trump when the president labeled him 'incompetent.'

"Look, I think the man’s a grossly incompetent man. I thought that from the day I watched J.D. destroy him in the debate," Trump noted. "I was saying, who was more incompetent? That man or my man? I had a man and he had a man. They were both incompetent."

"I had a man and a woman, I thought she was very incompetent too," he added.

The president's latter comment appeared to be referring to Joe Biden and either Harris or Hillary Clinton — though he faced off against both women during the elections over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

The President Seemingly Fell Asleep During the Meeting

Photo of The preisdent appeared to doze off during the three-hour Cabinet meeting.
Source: mega

The preisdent appeared to doze off during the three-hour Cabinet meeting.

It was during that same meeting that Trump appeared to nod off several times — though during that gathering, he boasted about his health.

"I’ll tell you when there’s something wrong. There will be someday. That’s going to happen to all of us," he shared. "But right now, I think I am sharper than I was 25 years ago, but who the h--- knows? I took my physical. I got all As, everything."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Trump claimed he feels 'sharper than I was 25 years ago.'
Source: mega

Trump claimed he feels 'sharper than I was 25 years ago.'

Prior to Trump's diss, Vance had defended the businessman's energy and work ethic.

"One thing I’ve learned kind of working with him every day, he doesn’t have an off switch. Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or 2:00 in the morning, and then he’ll call you at 6:00 in the morning about a totally different topic," he claimed in a past interview. "It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?’"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Health Woes

Photo of The president was diagnosed with chronic venous disorder, which is what caused his swollen ankles.
Source: mega

The president was diagnosed with chronic venous disorder, which is what caused his swollen ankles.

Trump has sparked concern for his mental and physical health lately, as he was often sporting makeup on one of his hands to cover up bruising that's a symptom of chronic venous disorder.

Karoline Leavitt revealed the diagnosis in the summer, stating it's "a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."

Leavitt also alleged the bruising is due to "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Trump's niece admitted the POTUS' 'short-term memory seems to be deteriorating.'
Source: @mary_l_trump/instagram;mega

Trump's niece admitted the POTUS' 'short-term memory seems to be deteriorating.'

Trump has also been accused of showing signs of dementia due to his word salad responses, mixing up countries and making false claims.

Even his estranged niece Mary Trump compared his state to that of her grandfather Fred Trump Sr., who had Alzheimer's.

“There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather,” Mary spilled in an interview. “I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.