Donald Trump's Brutal Diss: President Calls J.D. Vance 'Incompetent' While Sitting Directly Across From Him in Cabinet Meeting
Dec. 3 2025, Published 1:29 p.m. ET
Donald Trump insulted J.D. Vance at the Tuesday, December 2, Cabinet meeting despite the vice president sitting directly across from him.
After the POTUS was asked about a scandal in Minnesota, he referred to Kamala Harris' VP candidate, Tim Walz, the governor of the state.
Donald Trump Disses J.D. Vance
"Look, I think the man’s a grossly incompetent man. I thought that from the day I watched J.D. destroy him in the debate," Trump noted. "I was saying, who was more incompetent? That man or my man? I had a man and he had a man. They were both incompetent."
"I had a man and a woman, I thought she was very incompetent too," he added.
The president's latter comment appeared to be referring to Joe Biden and either Harris or Hillary Clinton — though he faced off against both women during the elections over the years.
The President Seemingly Fell Asleep During the Meeting
It was during that same meeting that Trump appeared to nod off several times — though during that gathering, he boasted about his health.
"I’ll tell you when there’s something wrong. There will be someday. That’s going to happen to all of us," he shared. "But right now, I think I am sharper than I was 25 years ago, but who the h--- knows? I took my physical. I got all As, everything."
Prior to Trump's diss, Vance had defended the businessman's energy and work ethic.
"One thing I’ve learned kind of working with him every day, he doesn’t have an off switch. Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or 2:00 in the morning, and then he’ll call you at 6:00 in the morning about a totally different topic," he claimed in a past interview. "It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?’"
Donald Trump's Health Woes
Trump has sparked concern for his mental and physical health lately, as he was often sporting makeup on one of his hands to cover up bruising that's a symptom of chronic venous disorder.
Karoline Leavitt revealed the diagnosis in the summer, stating it's "a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."
Leavitt also alleged the bruising is due to "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."
Trump has also been accused of showing signs of dementia due to his word salad responses, mixing up countries and making false claims.
Even his estranged niece Mary Trump compared his state to that of her grandfather Fred Trump Sr., who had Alzheimer's.
“There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather,” Mary spilled in an interview. “I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating.”