Politics 'Fire the Bum!': Donald Trump Calls Out GOP Staffer Who Made Mitch McConnell Look 'Foolish' and 'Completely Out of It' at Hearing Source: MEGA Donald Trump lashed out at GOP 'bum' for allegedly making Sen. Mitch McConnell look 'foolish' and confused at a Senate hearing. Lesley Abravanel May 13 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump demanded the immediate termination of Senate staffer Robert Karem, accusing him of making Kentucky Republican, Sen. Mitch McConnell, look "foolish and completely out of it" during a televised congressional hearing. During a Senate Appropriations Committee session on Tuesday, May 11, the 84-year-old McConnell attempted to wrap up proceedings early. Karem, serving as the majority clerk for the subcommittee, placed a hand on McConnell's shoulder and whispered into his microphone that Senators Tammy Baldwin, Jeanne Shaheen and John Kennedy still had questions.

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Source: MEGA A staffer apparently made Mitch McConnell look 'foolish' at a hearing.

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Trump asserted on Truth Social that McConnell was not confused but misunderstood why he was being asked to continue when the hearing was already winding down. “The guy that came up to Mitch McConnell today when McConnell thought the hearing was over, and started speaking in his ear for Mitch to belatedly introduce some other people, all Democrats, and, by doing so, made Mitch look foolish and completely out of it, should be immediately fired!” Trump wrote.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump called for the staffer to be fired.

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The 79-year-old POTUS continued his rant, saying, “This was a case where Mitch wasn’t confused, he just didn’t understand why he was being asked to do something when it was too late, and people were wrapping up to leave — They wanted to go home.” Trump baselessly and publicly labeled Karem a "Never Trumper." “He is a Never Trumper, and was grandstanding — trying to show how ‘important’ he was! Karem has tremendous Democrat support, far greater than he should have, and is praised relentlessly by Obama’s people," he added.

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Source: MEGA Trump blamed Karem for McConnell's legislative opposition to key policies.

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Trump blamed Karem for McConnell's legislative opposition to key policies, including the push to end the Senate filibuster and the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act. The president concluded his social media post by declaring, "FIRE THE BUM!" Despite Trump's "Never Trumper" claim, Karem has a history of working within conservative leadership and served in the Trump administration during his first term, serving on Trump’s original presidential transition team. He also acted as an advisor to former CIA Director Mike Pompeo. He was nominated by Trump and confirmed by the Senate in 2018 as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs.

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell announced he will retire at the end of his term in January 2027.

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McConnell is actively serving in the U.S. Senate following an 8-day hospitalization for flu-like symptoms and has announced he will retire at the end of his term in January 2027. The senator continues to face public scrutiny regarding his physical fitness and mobility, which have been impacted by the lingering effects of childhood polio and several high-profile falls.