Mitch McConnell Retires From Politics on His 83rd Birthday After a String of Health Woes

McConnell's retirement was long anticipated due to his age and his differences with the prevailing MAGA movement within the GOP.

In his farewell speech on Thursday, February 20, he affirmed his commitment to completing his term with dedication, stating: "I assure our colleagues I will depart with great hope for the endurance of the Senate as an institution."

McConnell leaves behind a complex legacy and a Republican Party that has shifted away from traditional conservatism under the influence of President Donald Trump, with whom McConnell had a strained relationship.

Despite his support for Trump's presidential runs, McConnell took a bold stance in early 2021 by voting to acquit Trump on impeachment charges, criticizing his actions as a "disgraceful dereliction of duty."