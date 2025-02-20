Mitch McConnell Retires From Politics on His 83rd Birthday After a String of Health Woes
Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced his retirement as the longest-serving Senate leader in history on his 83rd birthday.
Elected in 1984, McConnell climbed the ranks to become the Senate Republican leader in 2007 and held that position until early 2025, serving through various administrations.
McConnell's retirement was long anticipated due to his age and his differences with the prevailing MAGA movement within the GOP.
In his farewell speech on Thursday, February 20, he affirmed his commitment to completing his term with dedication, stating: "I assure our colleagues I will depart with great hope for the endurance of the Senate as an institution."
McConnell leaves behind a complex legacy and a Republican Party that has shifted away from traditional conservatism under the influence of President Donald Trump, with whom McConnell had a strained relationship.
Despite his support for Trump's presidential runs, McConnell took a bold stance in early 2021 by voting to acquit Trump on impeachment charges, criticizing his actions as a "disgraceful dereliction of duty."
While known for his opposition to former President Barack Obama's agenda, McConnell showed some flexibility under President Joe Biden, supporting bipartisan deals on infrastructure and semiconductor investments.
In recent years, McConnell focused on foreign policy and advocated for robust American involvement in global affairs, contrasting Trump's "America First" approach, particularly regarding U.S. assistance to Ukraine.
During his decades-long career, McConnell also fiercely defended the 60-vote filibuster threshold in the Senate, resisting pressure to eliminate it during Trump's first term.
He has remained committed to upholding Senate traditions and expressed hope for the institution's endurance beyond his retirement in January 2027.
As OK! previously reported, the Republican has had a number of health issues in recent years, including freezing while speaking to reporters and falling down on Capitol grounds.
Despite these incidents, McConnell downplayed concerns about his well-being. In response to inquiries about a possible concussion from a fall in March 2023, McConnell assured reporters he's doing just fine.
In August 2023, there was a separate incident where McConnell remained silent during a press conference when asked about his reelection plans in 2026. An aide had to repeat the question before McConnell regained composure and continued addressing the media.
A spokesperson said at the time, "Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today."
An aide also shared, "While he feels fine, as a prudential measure, the Leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event."