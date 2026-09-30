Politics Donald Trump Caught Scowling Alongside Smiling Aide Natalie Harp in Awkward Exchange Outside Oval Office Source: MEGA Donald Trump's devoted aide Natalie Harp is frequently seen by his side during work outings. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 30 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Viral news photographs Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst captured on Tuesday, September 29, show a scowling President Donald Trump and his smiling ubiquitous aide, Natalie Harp, triggering speculation about what provoked the look. Trump and Harp had just attended the launch event for America.gov, a new AI-powered government website designed to provide answers from official government sources. In the images, a scowling Trump points his finger at Harp while she smiles.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Natalie Harp had been looking toward Bill Pulte.

While the initial imagery made it appear as though Trump was directly reprimanding Harp, later frames revealed that both individuals were actually looking toward Bill Pulte, a staunch Trump ally who serves as the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. However, the visual contrast between Trump's sour expression and Harp's smile quickly sparked broad speculation and memes across social media. “A nice moment outside the White House today between Natalie and Donald #GrowlAtNatalie,” quipped journalist Aaron Rupar.

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Source: MEGA Social media users trolled Donald Trump and Natalie Harp over the viral image.

“Is he telling her to heel?” wondered activist JoJoFromJerz. “Quiet, piggy,” snarked another in reference to the POTUS’ infamous line used against a female journalist. “She didn’t bring the right diapers today. He’s p----,” joked another, referring to the 80-year-old president’s rumored incontinence. “Looks like he’s unhappy she’s not wearing the Florsheim’s he gifted her,” another person jested, referring to Trump gifting his staff with oversized, unsightly shoes.

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Ashley Padilla Mockingly Portrayed Natalie Harp on 'SNL'

Source: MEGA Ashley Padilla portrayed a parody Natalie Harp during the Season 52 premiere of 'Saturday Night Live.'

The 35-year-old blonde hasn’t just been ubiquitous around the president. Harp was first parodied on television during the Season 52 premiere of Saturday Night Live, where cast member Ashley Padilla played her as a fiercely, creepily obsessed loyal presidential aide. Harp traveled with Trump to Knoxville, Tenn., to attend the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns at Neyland Stadium. During the game, she was spotted carrying out her "human printer" role by holding up a laptop screen so Trump and Sen. Bill Hagerty could view media clips.

Natalie Harp and Donald Trump's Tight Bond

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp's relationship with Donald Trump had sparked widespread social media scrutiny.