Donald Trump Suggests Canada Should Become the 51st State After Justin Trudeau Resigns as Prime Minister
President-elect Donald Trump once again called for Canada to become a part of the United States shortly after Justin Trudeau announced he would be resigning as prime minister on Monday, January 6.
"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State," he wrote via Truth Social that same day. "The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned."
"If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them," he claimed. "Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"
Earlier that day, Trudeau confirmed his intent to resign "after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process."
"Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process," he added. "This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election."
This is only one more in a string of times Trump has suggested the United States of America and Canada should be one country.
In December, he penned: "No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!"
Two days prior, Trump referred to the country as the "great state of Canada" after the finance minister resigned.
"Her behavior was totally toxic and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!!" he said at the time.
Then, in late November, Trump mocked Trudeau by referring to him as the "governor" of the "great state of Canada" after they had a meeting together.
"I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all! DJT," he concluded.