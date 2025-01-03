Donald Trump Slams Liz Cheney as 'Totally Corrupt' After Joe Biden Awards Her Presidential Citizens Medal: 'She's a Warmonger of Low Intelligence!'
Donald Trump tore into former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney in a scathing rant after she was awarded the prestigious Presidential Citizens Medal by President Joe Biden.
The president-elect, 78, took to Truth Social to dub Cheney "totally corrupt" in connection with her investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots.
"She, 'Bennie' Thompson, and the rest of the Unselect Committee, destroyed and deleted all evidence from their crooked investigation of January 6th," he wrote. "Cheney has the distinction of losing her Congressional seat by the largest margin in History!"
"The people of Wyoming understood how bad for our Country she was, but Biden rewarded her only because she hated 'TRUMP,'" he continued. "She’s a Warmonger of low intelligence. All she wants to do is kill people in 'Endless Wars,' with no gain other than to defense companies."
Trump went on to claim that Cheney and the other "dishonest thugs" on the committee have "gotten away with horrible things under the pretense of January 6th." He further claimed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "refused" to accept offered help during the riots.
"She is responsible, and admitted as much, for all to see, on her daughter’s tape," Trump added. "They have destroyed the lives of many people, and are rewarded by getting Biden Fake Medals. This is not America. January 20th cannot come fast enough."
- Donald Trump Claims Liz Cheney Could Be 'in a Lot of Trouble' After She's Accused of Witness Tampering in January 6 Investigation
- Liz Cheney Declares War on Donald Trump: Former Rep. Broadcasts Attack Ad Against President, Accuses Him of the Greatest 'Dereliction of Duty'
- Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden 'Mentally Disabled' As He Declares He Had 'Almost Nothing To Do' With The January 6 Capitol Attack
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On Thursday, January 2, Biden awarded Cheney and 19 other people the Presidential Citizens Medal at the White House.
"Together, you embody the central truth: we’re a great nation because we’re a good people," he told the crowd. "Our democracy begins and ends with the duties of citizenship. That’s our work for the ages and it’s what all of you embody."
Trump's social media update comes weeks after he suggested that members of the special House committee investigating January 6 should be imprisoned during a recent interview on NBC's Meet the Press.
"Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-select committee of political thugs and, you know, creeps," he said at the time, again claiming they "deleted and destroyed" evidence. "Honestly, they should go to jail."
Following his comments, Cheney released a statement reiterating her belief that the president-elect "attempted to overturn" the presidential election and "seize power" on January 6, 2020.
"This was the worst breach of our Constitution by any president in our nation’s history," she alleged. "Donald Trump’s suggestion that members of Congress who later investigated his illegal and unconstitutional actions should be jailed is a continuation of his assault on the rule of law and the foundations of our republic."