'There's That Cognitive Decline Again': 'Senile' Donald Trump Mixes Up Nippon With Nissan During Latest Rant

donald trump nippon nissan mixup
Source: MEGA; @RonFilipkowski/X

Donald Trump confused Nippon with Nissan during a rant, sparking fresh mental health decline rumors.

By:

May 26 2025, Updated 3:04 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is at it again — sparking fresh "dementia" buzz after yet another bizarre moment this month.

During a recent cable interview, the former president sparked fresh concerns over his mental fitness when he confused a major Japanese steel company with a well-known Japanese car brand.

trump steel deal slip
Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

Donald Trump confused Nippon with Nissan during an interview.

It started when a reporter brought up Trump’s TruthSocial post announcing a new partnership between U.S. Steel and Japanese steelmaker Nippon — but Trump seemed to veer off course in his response.

“And it's a good company Nissan's, a very good company. We'll see. But it would, it's an investment and it's a partial ownership, but it'll be controlled by the USAe cars, once had a Bentley, I did that stop short thing,” he said — clearly mistaking Nippon for Nissan, the carmaker.

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X
He added, “I'm doing it because all of the Congressman came in about five of them. And the others I understand are in concurrence and they asked that I do it. Everybody seems to want it.”

Naturally, the internet didn’t hold back, as the blunder quickly exploded across social media.

“Trump’s dementia and utter stupidity is astounding,” one person posted on X.

Another user added, “There’s that cognitive decline again 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

A third chimed in with, “Is Trump senile? Shouldn’t he be tested?”

trump health questions rise
Source: MEGA

People on social media questioned the president's mental state.

One critic bluntly wrote, “Nissan is cars. Nippon is steel. And Trump is a doddering, senile buffoon.”

Someone going by Dr. Tom even commented, “Trump’s dementia continues to worsen. And the media continues to ignore it.”

On Friday, May 23, he confirmed a major partnership between U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel, which he said will keep operations in Pittsburgh and pour billions into the U.S. economy.

“This will be a planned partnership between United States Steel and Nippon Steel, which will create at least 70,000 jobs, and add $14 Billion Dollars to the U.S. Economy. The bulk of that Investment will occur in the next 14 months,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

donald trump dementia rumors
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump announced a $14 billion steel deal with Nippon.

Donald Trump

He also teased a “BIG rally” at the steel plant next Friday, May 30.

This isn’t the first time people have raised eyebrows over Trump’s behavior.

As OK! previously reported, he recently had another odd moment when answering questions about a domestic policy bill. Instead of walking down the hallway, Trump appeared to walk directly into a wall — and the awkward moment was all caught on video shared on X.

Source: @CalltoActivism/X
“In a bizarre, senile moment caught on tape, Donald Trump appears to walk straight into a wall and a waiting officer before being gently redirected by Speaker Mike Johnson. The man with the nuclear codes can’t even find a hallway,” one user captioned the video.

The clip ended with Trump saying, “Thank you very much, everybody,” before turning and heading straight into the wall.

Then there was his wild idea about reopening Alcatraz. When reporters asked where the thought even came from, Trump gave a strange answer.

“I guess I was supposed to be a movie maker,” he said. “It represents something very strong, very powerful, in terms of law and order.”

trump walks into wall clip alcatraz reopen
Source: @CalltoActivism/X; MEGA

Donald Trump also walked into a wall after a press event following his decision to reopen Alcatraz.

He doubled down, explaining, “It housed the most notorious criminals in the world. Nobody ever escaped. One person almost got there, but they... found his clothing rather badly ripped up, and it was a lot of shark bites.”

Back in April, Dr. John Gartner — a respected psychotherapist and author — said that there’s “no doubt” the 47th President is showing signs of cognitive decline.

To support his claim, Gartner pointed to how Trump’s speech has changed over the years.

“When Donald Trump was younger in the 1980s, he was actually quite articulate. He spoke in polished paragraphs; now he has difficulty even finishing a sentence. His thoughts were logical and related: now they’re tangential,” he detailed to MindSite News.

Gartner went on to explain that Trump’s off-the-wall word choices and jumbled phrasing are classic red flags.

“What happens is that someone is trying to say a word and then they get the first part out but they have to end it or create one because they can’t remember the rest. Trump will say something like ‘mishiz’ for missiles, or ‘Chrishus’ for Christmas because he can’t complete the word,” he added.

