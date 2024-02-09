Rachel Maddow Roasted After Implying Joe Biden Isn't Too Old to Be President Because He Can Ride a Bike: 'Do They Ever Listen to Themselves?'
Rachel Maddow faced backlash after responding to commentary on President Joe Biden's mental capabilities by pointing out that "he can ride a bike."
Following her controversial comment, media personality Collin Rugg dragged the liberal news host on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"MSNBC genius Rachel Maddow says Joe Biden is not too old to be president because he can ride a bike. The comment from Maddow came after the special counsel determined Biden was too mentally challenged to be convicted," he said on Friday, February 6. "Maddow however, brilliantly pointed out that Biden knows how to ride a bike."
Critics of Maddow rushed to the comments section to mock the 50-year-old.
"So riding a bike is the only prerequisite to being president of the United States," one user penned. Rugg sarcastically replied, "I think the presidential candidates should just race their bikes to become president!"
Another user asked, "Do they ever listen to themselves speak?"
"Rachel Maddow’s comments are only evidence of her own cognitive decline and TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome)," a third critic wrote. "No honest properly functioning person would look at Joe Biden and say he’s a man who’s doing well."
A fourth added, "If this is the best rebuttal they can think of then it's only a matter of time before they appoint whoever is going to actually be on the ballot in November. They probably want to wait until the primary is basically over so that the decision isn't left up to the voters."
This comes after Special Counsel Robert Hur suggested Biden should not face charges for allegedly mishandling classified documents due to his age, describing the 81-year-old as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."
However, despite making several major mistakes in recent speeches — including mixing up the presidents of Mexico and Egypt — Biden insisted his "memory is fine" after Hur suggested he couldn't remember the year that his son died.
"How in the h---l dare he raise that! I don’t need anyone to remind me when he passed away," he said on Thursday, February 8. "Take a look at what I've done since I've become president."