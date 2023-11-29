Donald Trump Attacks Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and MSNBC for 'Illegal Political Activity' in Late Night Social Media Rant
Former President Donald Trump launched an attack on Comcast CEO Brian Roberts in a recent social media rant on Tuesday, November 28. Trump, known for his criticism of the media, targeted MSNBC, a left-of-center cable news outlet, in his latest tirade.
In the Truth Social rant, Trump wrote, "MSNBC (MSDNC) uses FREE government approved airwaves, and yet it is nothing but a 24-hour hit job on Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party for purposes of ELECTION INTERFERENCE."
He then decided to target specifically the CEO, saying, "Brian Roberts, its Chairman and CEO, is a slimeball who has been able to get away with these constant attacks for years."
"It is the world’s biggest political contribution to the Radical Left Democrats who, by the way, are destroying our Country," he continued. "Our so-called 'government' should come down hard on them and make them pay for their illegal political activity. Much more to come, watch!"
The most alarming part of Trump's post is his suggestion that the government should crack down on MSNBC for what he deems to be "illegal" political activity. This statement raises concerns about Trump's stance on the First Amendment, a free press and free speech. It also strongly implies that if he were to return to the White House, he would seek revenge and make those he considers adversaries "pay" for their supposed illegal actions.
Reports have circulated about Trump's plans for retaliation if he regains power, including his intention to prosecute former members of his own cabinet whom he believes betrayed him.
This latest attack on MSNBC and Comcast executives is consistent with Trump's established pattern of criticizing media outlets and individuals he perceives as enemies.
- Donald Trump Promises to Have MSNBC Investigated for Its 'Country Threatening Treason' If He Wins the Election
- Donald Trump Attacks Fox News After They Are Dethroned as the Top Cable News Program: 'Bring Back Trump Allies and MAGA'
- Joe Scarborough Claims Donald Trump Is 'Off the Rails' After His 'Insane' West Palm Beach Rally
During a 2021 interview with Right Side Broadcasting, Trump referred to Comcast executives as "terrible human beings" and labeled the entire NBC group as "disgusting" and "bad people."
He's also celebrated the declining ratings of CNN and MSNBC in the past, describing it as a "good thing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump has recently accused the "lamestream media" of misrepresenting the crowd sizes at his rallies.
Trump claimed his speeches always attracted sold-out crowds, with people unable to get into the venue. He alleged the media would focus on areas where people were moving to better seats, taking photos that made it appear as though there were empty spaces.
"The fact is, thousands of people get sent away, we never have empty seats, because we're selling a product people want — AMERICAN GREATNESS!" Trump wrote in the middle of a series of rants he posted on social media on November 22.