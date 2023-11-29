Donald Trump Attacks Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and MSNBC for 'Illegal Political Activity' in Late Night Social Media Rant

In the Truth Social rant, Trump wrote, "MSNBC (MSDNC) uses FREE government approved airwaves, and yet it is nothing but a 24-hour hit job on Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party for purposes of ELECTION INTERFERENCE."

He then decided to target specifically the CEO, saying, "Brian Roberts, its Chairman and CEO, is a slimeball who has been able to get away with these constant attacks for years."

"It is the world’s biggest political contribution to the Radical Left Democrats who, by the way, are destroying our Country," he continued. "Our so-called 'government' should come down hard on them and make them pay for their illegal political activity. Much more to come, watch!"