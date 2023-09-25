Donald Trump Promises to Have MSNBC Investigated for Its 'Country Threatening Treason' If He Wins the Election
Donald Trump shared a lengthy Truth Social post on the night of Sunday, September 24, to take aim at several news channels.
The former commander-in-chief claimed that "almost all" of them are "dishonest and corrupt," but he believes Comcast's networks are the worst.
"Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its 'Country Threatening Treason,'" he wrote. "Their endless coverage of the now fully debunked SCAM known as Russia, Russia, Russia, and much else, is one big Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democrat Party."
He also declared he'll come out victorious in the 2024 election.
"I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events," the businessman continued. "Why should NBC, or any other of the corrupt & dishonest media companies, be entitled to use the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE?"
"They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!" Trump concluded is post.
While many channels refrained from airing Trump's constant false remarks — such as his disproven claims that he won the 2020 election — some have had a recent change of heart, as this year, he appeared on NBC News' Meet the Press and did a Town Hall for CNN.
- 'He Hates Democracy': Hillary Clinton Fearful of Russian President Vladimir Putin Interfering in 2024 Election
- Joe Scarborough Doesn't Trust Polls That Predict Joe Biden Will Lose the Election by 9 Points: 'He Is Always Underestimated'
- Mary Trump Suggests Networks Had to Make Concessions to Get Donald Trump on Air Prior to 'Train Wreck' 'Meet the Press' Interview
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
His niece Mary Trump believes the networks had to abide by a few rules before they all agreed to the interviews.
“Much like CNN’s disastrous ‘town hall’ in May of this year, the Meet the Press ‘interview’ moderated by Kristin Welker, never should have happened. Both were train wrecks that most of us could see coming from several light-years away,” Mary recently explained in Substack post. “It appears both CNN and NBC approached Donald with the idea, which suggests the networks were in the weaker negotiating position from the beginning giving Donald most of the leverage."
"From CNN he got the moderator, the format, and the audience he wanted. Based on Sunday’s travesty, NBC followed giving him much of what he wanted as well," she continued. "To kick the interview off, Welker refers to Donald as ‘Mr. President’ twice (we don’t yet know if this obsequiousness was voluntary or one of the concessions NBC made to him)."
Mary said that Welker called Trump "Mr. President" 82 times during their sit-down.
Mary has often aired out her criticism against her uncle, recently tweeting, "with the wall closing in, Donald is increasingly weak and pathetic, striking out at anybody he perceives to be an enemy —which is anybody who doesn't support him unconditionally."