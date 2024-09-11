Donald Trump Was 'Childish and Creepy' During 2024 Debate, Says Former Pal Geraldo Rivera: 'He Was So Unprepared'
Geraldo Rivera, correspondent-at-large at NewsNation, didn't hold back when talking about his former pal Donald Trump's performance at the 2024 debate.
“He [former President Donald Trump] was childish. He was creepy. He was cringey. That thing about eating dogs, 'they eat dogs!' He was obsessed with it. He wouldn't let it go. He put that bone in his mouth and he rattled it. And I thought that she withstood Hurricane Trump. She came across as competent, even confident, after that first half hour, which I agree with you, Trump…that was definitely his best half hour," he said.
"Then he just descended into chaos. He couldn't make a straight point. He kept returning to generalizations as, thinking that through braggadocio, alone, that he could prevail. He was terrible tonight, and you can apologize for him all you want, but he did not seem presidential," Rivera stated. "He wouldn't even have made the debate team at a junior high. He was just trying to use his bully lines, and then when he says, 'Biden hates you?' Talk about junior high. I thought that he was absolutely ineffective, blathering and, you know, and he was so unprepared on the issues. She was ready. She knew. She almost knew what he was going to go off on ahead of time. She was ready for him. Whacked him. Ready for him. Whacked him again. And when they got to abortion…”
Rivera said he thinks Trump, 78, "lost his best chance to squash her candidacy and make her a mockery."
"He lost his best chance to be the favorite going forward," he continued. "I predict that there's going to be, there was a slight surge happening from Trump. He had taken the bloom off the rose of Harris from post-convention. I believe that her momentum will restart because of the obvious disparity in her performance to Trump's performance. He was the bully, unfocused. She was presidential. Dare I say it, that tiny little thing compared to that big, hulking, hulking man, came across as eye to eye. She stood eye to eye and toe to toe to Trump, and she won this round.”
But, according to Trump, he thinks he did a fantastic job.
“It was three on one. It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” he continued, claiming that “six or seven times she told an outright lie” that was not challenged. “They’re dishonest. I think ABC took a big hit last night … They ought to take away their license for the way they did that.”
“I’ve been told I’m a good debater,” Trump added. “I think it was one of my better debates, maybe my best debate.”