Donald Trump Was 'Childish and Creepy' During 2024 Debate, Says Former Pal Geraldo Rivera: 'He Was So Unprepared'

But, according to Trump, he thinks he did a fantastic job.

“It was three on one. It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” he continued, claiming that “six or seven times she told an outright lie” that was not challenged. “They’re dishonest. I think ABC took a big hit last night … They ought to take away their license for the way they did that.”

“I’ve been told I’m a good debater,” Trump added. “I think it was one of my better debates, maybe my best debate.”