Rosie O'Donnell Calls Donald Trump 'Crazy and Demented' After He Falsely Accuses Immigrants of 'Eating Dogs and Cats' During Debate

Photo of Donald Trump and picture of Rosie O'Donnell.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell is not a fan

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 10:41 p.m. ET

Rosie O'Donnell was sat and attentive for Donald Trump's debate against Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The famed comedian was posting to social media in real time during the televised ABC News event, reacting to various absurd things Trump ranted about while positioned at a podium across the stage from Harris.

rosie odonnell donald trump demented immigrants eating dogs debate
Source: MEGA

The comedian called Donald Trump a 'crazy demented uncle' while reacting to the 2024 presidential debate in realtime.

"Crazy demented uncle #nevertrump," O'Donnell captioned a zoomed-in photo of Trump screaming into the microphone during the debate, which took place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Penn.

The A League of Their Own actress' posts came as Trump went on a wild rant about a conspiracy theory that immigrants are eating people's pets, a claim his running mate, J.D. Vance, recently faced backlash for after sharing it on social media.

rosie odonnell donald trump demented immigrants eating dogs debate
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell has been outspoken about her support for VP Kamala Harris.

"In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there," Trump alleged of non-American citizens.

ABC News anchor David Muir, who was one of two moderators handling the debate, attempted to correct Trump by revealing a city official from Springfield, Ohio, informed him their had been "no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community."

rosie odonnell donald trump demented immigrants eating dogs debate
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump accused immigrants of 'eating people's dogs' while debating Kamala Harris.

The Apprentice star doubled down on his accusation, however, insisting: "People on television say my dog was taken and used for food."

Chrissy Teigen was also among celebrities who spoke out via social media against Trump during the debate.

"I love that they’re letting him rant. I know the mics are supposed to be off but keep them on. Keep them on. Let him f------ go," she said via her Instagram Story on Tuesday evening.

Teigen continued: "F------ weirdo. Absolute psychotic weirdo [who is] spiraling. Oh it’s so good."

rosie odonnell donald trump demented immigrants eating dogs debate
Source: MEGA

The former president refused to provide a clear answer on whether he would veto abortion bans.

The model — who is married to John Legend — proceeded to refer to Trump's various rants about women deciding what they want to do with their children after nine months his belief in the conspiracy about immigrants eating dogs before calling him a "dumb motherf------."

After the debate, Harris' running mate, Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz, joined ABC News for an interview, where he appeared in positive spirits while admitting he was "feeling good" with how the back-and-forth conversation went for his and the vice president's campaign.

Source: OK!

Vance also stopped for a chat with the news network, claiming Trump finds questions about whether he would veto abortion bans "ridiculous" before going off on a tangent accusing Harris of causing fentanyl overdoses by letting "the Mexican drug cartel take over the border."

Trump's running mate also claimed Harris "talks to them like they're children" in reference to how the Democratic presidential candidate speaks to the American people.

