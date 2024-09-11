Donald Trump Claims Joe Biden 'Hates' Kamala Harris During 2024 Presidential Debate: 'He Can't Stand Her'
Donald Trump made countless questionable claims during the 2024 presidential debate against Kamala Harris.
Around one hour into the Tuesday, September 10, televised event, the businessman brought up Joe Biden and randomly alleged he isn't a fan of his vice president.
"She got no votes. He got 14 million votes. You talk about a threat to democracy? He got 14 millions and they threw him out of office," Trump stated, referring to Biden stepping down in the 2024 election and Harris taking over the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.
"And you know what, I'll give you a little secret: he hates her," Trump insisted. "He can't stand her."
Harris brushed off his claims and didn't respond to his words, moving on to another question one of the moderators asked her.
The debate, which is being moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis, does not have a live audience.
The night got off to an awkward start, as it looked like Trump was going straight to his podium while Harris went to greet him with a handshake. After she introduced herself, the father-of-five replied, "Nice to see you. Have fun."
Social media couldn't help but laugh at the politicians' greeting, with one person tweeting, "You could shake the hand with a dead corpse at a wake and it would be less awkward than that."
"Cringiest debate start ever," a second individual declared, while another wrote, "Harris has been dominating this debate from the handshake on. This is the best I’ve ever seen her. This is what a president looks like."
It was revealed prior to the televised event that each candidate's microphone would be muted while the other is talking.
As OK! revealed, Harris' campaign released a statement after it was reported that Trump's team was in favor of silenced microphones, expressing, "Our understanding is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own."
"We suspect Trump’s team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button," Harris' campaign senior adviser for communications Brian Fallon added.