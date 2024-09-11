Donald Trump Claims Joe Biden 'Hates' Kamala Harris During 2024 Presidential Debate: 'He Can't Stand Her'

"She got no votes. He got 14 million votes. You talk about a threat to democracy? He got 14 millions and they threw him out of office," Trump stated, referring to Biden stepping down in the 2024 election and Harris taking over the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.

"And you know what, I'll give you a little secret: he hates her," Trump insisted. "He can't stand her."

Harris brushed off his claims and didn't respond to his words, moving on to another question one of the moderators asked her.