Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying 'Deal' 3 Times in a Row While Discussing China: 'This Man Can't String One Coherent Sentence Together!'

Donald Trump is being mocked after his response to a question about figuring things out with China.

Reporter: Why not pick up the phone and call him and make a deal? Trump: We will have a deal. I think we will make a very good deal. I think that you will see that we will make a good deal with China pic.twitter.com/5iNJlgip10

When asked why he wouldn’t pick up the phone and call China’s president, Trump responded, “We’re gonna make a deal. We’ll have a deal. I think we’re gonna make a very good deal with China. I think that you will see we’ll make a very good deal with China.”

Users flocked to social media platform X to mock Trump for overusing the word “deal” so much in his response.

“This man says a lot but can’t string one coherent sentence together!” one user wrote. “And he wants to cut education?”