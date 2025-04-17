Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying 'Deal' 3 Times in a Row While Discussing China: 'This Man Can't String One Coherent Sentence Together!'
Donald Trump is being mocked after his response to a question about figuring things out with China.
When asked why he wouldn’t pick up the phone and call China’s president, Trump responded, “We’re gonna make a deal. We’ll have a deal. I think we’re gonna make a very good deal with China. I think that you will see we’ll make a very good deal with China.”
Users flocked to social media platform X to mock Trump for overusing the word “deal” so much in his response.
“This man says a lot but can’t string one coherent sentence together!” one user wrote. “And he wants to cut education?”
Another noted that “repeating ‘good deal’ won’t make it happen.” “China has been waiting for the opportunity to embarrass the U.S. in front of the world,” they added. “Trump just gave it to them.”
A different X member claimed China is “going to hand fatboy his a--,” while another shared they think China will “tell him to f--- off.”
“He has no answers for anything,” another X user shared. “Just talks in circles. HE IS LOSING THE FIGHT!”
Trump’s flub comes fresh on the heels of a report being released in which he was deemed to have great cognitive health.
"On April 11, 2025, President Donald J. Trump underwent his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center," a statement from physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella read. "I performed and supervised the comprehensive exam, which included diagnostic and laboratory testing, as well as consultations with fourteen specialty consultants, all in accordance with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF)."
While the report noted he is in “excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” they found actinic keratosis, benign lesions caused from long-term exposure to the sun. The lesions are pre-cancerous and can potentially turn into skin cancer, but, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation, only 10 percent of people develop skin cancer from this.
The report also stated an "examination of the head, ears, nose, and throat revealed no significant abnormalities with the exception of scaring on the right ear from a gunshot wound." In addition, Trump’s hearing was deemed as “normal,” his lungs “were clear on examination and a computed tomography (CT) scan of his chest showed no abnormalities” and his heart "revealed a regular rate and rhythm with normal heart sounds. Cardiac testing, including an electrocardiogram (EKG) and echocardiogram that revealed no abnormalities."
"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” the report concluded. “His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being.”
Trump bragged to reporters about his results on Air Force One, stating, “So, I think most of you have seen, they released my physical. I did the physical on Friday. And I understand it was a very good report. The numbers were perfect.”
He added he “took a cognitive exam” and “would challenge anybody here to meet those marks because I have a perfect mark.”