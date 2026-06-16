Politics Clueless Donald Trump 'Hadn't Heard' About Terror Plot on UFC Fight Source: MEGA Donald Trump admitted he had no idea about a highly coordinated multi-phase terror plot stopped by the FBI and Secret Service. Lesley Abravanel June 16 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump confirmed that he had not been briefed on the thwarted plot targeting the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House on Sunday, June 14. When asked about the threat during the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, Trump stated, "I haven't heard about it," and joked, "The attack that I watched was the fighters.” The FBI and the Secret Service revealed that they disrupted a highly coordinated multi-phase terror plot by far-right agitators.

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'The Attack I Watched Were the Fighters'

Q: Were you briefed on the attack plans for the UFC event at the White House?



TRUMP: ...



Q: The FBI thwarted an attack



TRUMP: I haven't heard about it, no. The attack I watched were the fighters. pic.twitter.com/HkCoRXPhUK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X

The investigation, overseen by embattled FBI Director Kash Patel, exposed an anti-establishment motive targeting Republicans who have taken money from AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which is one of the most influential and well-funded lobbying organizations in the United States, dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship. During a press conference at the G7 Summit in France, an exhausted-looking Trump, 80, was asked by a journalist, “Were you briefed on the attack plans for the UFC event at the White House?” A puzzled and silent Trump paused before replying, “I haven't heard about it, no. The attack I watched were the fighters.”

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Source: MEGA 'I haven't heard about it, no,' the president confessed.

Perpetrators allegedly aimed to use explosive-laden drones to strike buildings near the South Lawn. This was intended to trigger mass panic and push fleeing crowds toward a pre-staged sniper team. A second wave of attackers then planned to storm the White House gates. Law enforcement learned of the threat on June 10 — four days before the matches took place. Five suspects from states including Ohio, Missouri and California were taken into custody before they could act, and investigators have identified 23 people linked to the network. Court records unsealed in Cincinnati identified one of the key suspects as Tycen Proper, a 19-year-old from Knox County, Ohio, who is part of an extremist cell initially organized on TikTok under the name "Vanguard of the Old."

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Source: MEGA 'The attack I watched were the fighters,' Donald Trump snarkily remarked.

Members communicated using the encrypted messaging app Signal. They expressed a desire to overthrow and "rebuild" the U.S. government. Proper was arrested last week following a federal search warrant and is being held without bond at the Franklin County Jail. He faces decades in prison under four major felony charges.

'This Is Not Good'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump hosted a UFC event at the White House on his 80th birthday.