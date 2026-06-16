Clueless Donald Trump 'Hadn't Heard' About Terror Plot on UFC Fight
June 16 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump confirmed that he had not been briefed on the thwarted plot targeting the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House on Sunday, June 14.
When asked about the threat during the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, Trump stated, "I haven't heard about it," and joked, "The attack that I watched was the fighters.”
The FBI and the Secret Service revealed that they disrupted a highly coordinated multi-phase terror plot by far-right agitators.
'The Attack I Watched Were the Fighters'
The investigation, overseen by embattled FBI Director Kash Patel, exposed an anti-establishment motive targeting Republicans who have taken money from AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which is one of the most influential and well-funded lobbying organizations in the United States, dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship.
During a press conference at the G7 Summit in France, an exhausted-looking Trump, 80, was asked by a journalist, “Were you briefed on the attack plans for the UFC event at the White House?”
A puzzled and silent Trump paused before replying, “I haven't heard about it, no. The attack I watched were the fighters.”
Perpetrators allegedly aimed to use explosive-laden drones to strike buildings near the South Lawn. This was intended to trigger mass panic and push fleeing crowds toward a pre-staged sniper team. A second wave of attackers then planned to storm the White House gates.
Law enforcement learned of the threat on June 10 — four days before the matches took place. Five suspects from states including Ohio, Missouri and California were taken into custody before they could act, and investigators have identified 23 people linked to the network.
Court records unsealed in Cincinnati identified one of the key suspects as Tycen Proper, a 19-year-old from Knox County, Ohio, who is part of an extremist cell initially organized on TikTok under the name "Vanguard of the Old."
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Members communicated using the encrypted messaging app Signal. They expressed a desire to overthrow and "rebuild" the U.S. government.
Proper was arrested last week following a federal search warrant and is being held without bond at the Franklin County Jail.
He faces decades in prison under four major felony charges.
'This Is Not Good'
The UFC Freedom 250 was structured to celebrate America's upcoming 250th anniversary and Trump's 80th birthday. A temporary arena, known as "The Claw," was built on the lawn to host seven professional fights before roughly 4,000 attendees. Despite the behind-the-scenes seriousness of the threat, federal agencies ensured the matches went on without disruption.
Social media users blasted the POTUS' admission of ignorance about the plot, with one user remarking, "Knows nothing about the FBI thwarting an attack at the WH. How does he not know about it? Where are his follow-up questions? Where did you hear that from? What do you know? Quick pivot to talking about the fights. He gets very animated talking about guys beating the 💩 out of each other. This is not good."
Others defended the POTUS, with one sarcastically adding, "Maybe....just maybe because it never happened?" in a nod to theories that Trump has previously staged assassination attempts during times when he was in dire need of changing the narrative.