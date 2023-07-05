Donald Trump Claims 'Our Elections Are Rigged' as He Lashes Out at President Joe Biden for 'Destroying Our Country'
Donald Trump is at it again! This time, the former president, 77, took to Truth Social to lash out at President Joe Biden — just one day after he posted a bizarre July 4th message.
“MASSIVE PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT IS CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE IN AMERICA. THE WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO HAPPEN," he began.
He continued, “CRIME & INFLATION ARE RAMPANT, OUR BORDERS ARE OPEN, OUR ELECTIONS ARE RIGGED, OUR ECONOMY IS IN SHAMBLES, OUR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE IS GONE, OUR 'LEADER' IS MERCILESSLY MOCKED, & OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BOTH INSIDE & OUT. DO THE PEOPLE OF THIS ONCE GREAT NATION EVEN HAVE A CHOICE BUT TO PROTEST THE POTENTIAL DOOM OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA??? 2024!!!”
This is hardly the first time Trump vented on social media.
As OK! previously reported, the businessman mocked Biden by sharing a meme which featured a "F*** Biden" flag, with the message: "F*** you for voting for him."
“81 million votes …. and I’ve never seen a pro Biden hat, shirt or flag in my life,” the meme said.
“True: No Biden hats anywhere. Never seen one!” Trump added to his caption, which he posted at 2:24 a.m.
In early April, Trump poked fun at the president, 80, while speaking to Tucker Carlson.
“Look, I watch him just like you do,” he told the former Fox News star. “And I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don’t see how it’s possible. But there’s something wrong.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump commented on Biden's remarks after announcing he will be running for president again.
“I plan on at least three or four more Easter Egg Rolls,” Biden joked during the Monday, April 10, Today interview. “Maybe five. Maybe six, what the hell? I don’t know.”
“I saw his answer today [Monday] on television about whether or not he was going to run to a very nice guy named Al Roker,” the former reality star noted. “You can’t get a softer question than that. It was a long answer about the eggs and this and that — look, I don’t think he can.”