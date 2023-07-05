OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Claims 'Our Elections Are Rigged' as He Lashes Out at President Joe Biden for 'Destroying Our Country'

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 5 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump is at it again! This time, the former president, 77, took to Truth Social to lash out at President Joe Biden — just one day after he posted a bizarre July 4th message.

“MASSIVE PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT IS CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE IN AMERICA. THE WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT CANNOT BE ALLOWED TO HAPPEN," he began.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, “CRIME & INFLATION ARE RAMPANT, OUR BORDERS ARE OPEN, OUR ELECTIONS ARE RIGGED, OUR ECONOMY IS IN SHAMBLES, OUR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE IS GONE, OUR 'LEADER' IS MERCILESSLY MOCKED, & OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BOTH INSIDE & OUT. DO THE PEOPLE OF THIS ONCE GREAT NATION EVEN HAVE A CHOICE BUT TO PROTEST THE POTENTIAL DOOM OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA??? 2024!!!”

This is hardly the first time Trump vented on social media.

As OK! previously reported, the businessman mocked Biden by sharing a meme which featured a "F*** Biden" flag, with the message: "F*** you for voting for him."

“81 million votes …. and I’ve never seen a pro Biden hat, shirt or flag in my life,” the meme said.

Article continues below advertisement
mega
Source: mega

“True: No Biden hats anywhere. Never seen one!” Trump added to his caption, which he posted at 2:24 a.m.

Article continues below advertisement

In early April, Trump poked fun at the president, 80, while speaking to Tucker Carlson.

“Look, I watch him just like you do,” he told the former Fox News star. “And I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don’t see how it’s possible. But there’s something wrong.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

As OK! previously reported, Trump commented on Biden's remarks after announcing he will be running for president again.

“I plan on at least three or four more Easter Egg Rolls,” Biden joked during the Monday, April 10, Today interview. “Maybe five. Maybe six, what the hell? I don’t know.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“I saw his answer today [Monday] on television about whether or not he was going to run to a very nice guy named Al Roker,” the former reality star noted. “You can’t get a softer question than that. It was a long answer about the eggs and this and that — look, I don’t think he can.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.