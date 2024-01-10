OK Magazine
Donald Trump Claims He 'Never' Flew on Jeffrey Epstein's Plane or Visited His 'Stupid Island'

By:

Jan. 10 2024, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

Donald Trump is trying to distance himself from former friend Jeffrey Epstein and his tangled web of crimes.

After photoshopped images depicting the former president on the late s-- offender's jet surfaced, Trump took to Truth Social to defend himself.

Donald Trump declared he's never been to Jeffrey Epstein's island.

"This is what the Democrats do to their Republican Opponent, who is leading them, by a lot, in the Polls," he wrote. "This is A.I., and it is very dangerous for our Country!"

"Also, I was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his 'stupid' Island," the father-of-five, 77, continued. "Strong Laws ought to be developed against A.I. It will be a big and very dangerous problem in the future!"

People claimed Epstein's jet was nicknamed the 'Lolita Express' since he trafficked underage girls.

Though no real photos of Trump on Epstein's plane or at his island have been released, the latter's pilot claimed the businessman had flown on the aircraft before. The two were known pals for years before their falling out, which included the ex-POTUS banning Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Meanwhile, Trump's name was mentioned in other recently released documents related to the criminal, though a source said he "doesn't care" about that as he's too focused on the 2024 election.

Trump and Epstein were pals in the '90s.

Meanwhile, the New York native's niece Mary Trump insisted her uncle and the pedophile were "very close" in the '90s.

"Defenders of Donald say there's no connection between Donald and young girls. Perhaps it's because the media doesn't highlight them," she noted in a recent Substack post.

In addition, the deceased financier's brother Mark Epstein shared that his sibling had a ton of dirt on Donald.

"'If I said what I know about both candidates, they'd have to cancel the election.' That's what Jeffrey told me in 2016," he spilled to a news outlet, referring to when Hillary Clinton was running against Donald.

The convicted pedophile's death in 2019 was ruled a suicide.

While Hillary, 76, has no ties to Epstein, her husband, Bill Clinton, was known acquaintances with him.

Though the 42nd POTUS, 77, has not been implicated in any crimes, Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg stated in her deposition, "[Epstein] said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls."

Bill's spokesperson Angela Urena reacted by referencing a 2019 statement in which it was said that the dad-of-one hadn't communicated with Epstein in “well over a decade,” adding he “knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago or those which he has been recently charged in New York.”

