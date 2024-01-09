Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump for Insisting People Ask Him How He 'Puts His Pants On'
Donald Trump caught late-night host Seth Meyers' attention after he claimed his supporters regularly ask him, "Sir, how do you do it? How do you wake up every morning and put on your pants?" while speaking at an Iowa rally.
On the Monday night, January 8, installment of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the television personality seemed stunned by the embattled former president's odd declaration.
"So, let me see if I have this right," he said to the audience. "People come up to you, Donald Trump, the former president and current four-time criminal defendant. And their number one burning question for you is how do you put on your pants?"
At another point in the episode, Meyers pointed out that President Joe Biden isn't the only one who flubs his words with a reel of Trump making a series of mistakes during speeches dating back to 2016, including him mispronouncing the words "midterm" and "corridors."
"Does Biden stumble? He does sometimes," Meyers said. "But if you’re voting for Trump because you’re looking for a candidate who never flubs their words, then I have some terrible news for you."
This comes after the 77-year-old was accused of having dementia after rambling about magnets at the same Iowa event.
"All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets," he told the crowd. "Why didn’t they use John Deere, why didn’t they bring in the John Deere people?"
Trump immediately caught backlash as the odd clip made its rounds on social media.
"Drop magnets into the water, and they disappear? What the h--- is wrong with him. Who the h--- can still support this driveling idiot?!" one user wrote. Another penned, "Got to give him credit. His transition to Dementia has been seamless."
"Dementia Trump. Sweating like crazy, slurring words, rambling nonsense," a third critic said, while a fourth quipped, "Trump's political platform, Ladies and Gentlemen. Magnets."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The controversial politician was also mocked for his bright orange tan he was sporting at the speaking engagement.
Political pundit Ron Filipowski joked, "Really slathered on the bronzer today," and a follower replied, "He should really look into a different shade. This is atrocious."