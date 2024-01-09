'Completely Obscene': George Conway Rips Donald Trump Apart for Calling January 6th Prisoners 'Hostages'

"He’s already been found to have committed fraud, that his books and records, that his statements of financial condition are false. And the judge has already ruled that there was no triable issue of fact on whether or not they were false, and as a result, the judge ordered that Trump and the Trump Organization the ability to do business in the state of New York should be invalidated," he said.

"And that puts him out of business, which means he’s gonna have to liquidate everything – including places like Mar-a-Lago, which are owned by New York LLCs. But then the question of how much of the proceeds of those sales, when he has to be put out of business go to the state of New York. And that’s what this is about," he continued.