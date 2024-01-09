'Completely Obscene': George Conway Rips Donald Trump Apart for Calling January 6th Prisoners 'Hostages'
George Conway weighed in on Donald Trump calling those who were jailed in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot "hostages," and he didn't hold back when talking about the former president.
During the Monday, January 8, episode of Anderson Cooper's show AC360 on CNN, the anchor played a clip of Trump, 77, calling for the release of those who are behind bars.
“They oughta release the J6 hostages,” Trump said at a campaign rally. “They’ve suffered enough. They oughta release them. I call them hostages. Some people call them prisoners. I call them hostages. Release the J6 hostages, Joe. Release them, Joe. You can do it real easy, Joe.”
In response, Cooper said, “They’re not hostages and he knows that."
The journalist also played a clip of Representative Elise Stefanik standing behind Trump, who is accused of allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election results.
“I have concerns about the treatments of January 6 hostages,” she told NBC News. “I have concerns. We have a role in Congress of oversight over our treatments of prisoners.
Cooper then chatted with Conway, whose ex-wife Kellyanne Conway used to work for Trump, about the situation.
“When you heart former president, first of all, using the term ‘hostages’ to refer to people who committed crimes on January 6, what do you think?” he asked George.
“Oh, it’s completely obscene,” he replied. “I mean, the notion that these people who tried to overthrow the government at his behest, tried to end constitutional democracy in America, and who are being prosecuted, who were indicted by federal grand juries for their crimes against the United States – to say that they are hostages is just definitionally absurd, but just morally obscene.”
This is hardly the first time George has ripped apart Donald.
As OK! previously reported, amid Donald's civil fraud case, George made a prediction about the businessman's future. (Closing arguments are scheduled for early January.)
"He’s already been found to have committed fraud, that his books and records, that his statements of financial condition are false. And the judge has already ruled that there was no triable issue of fact on whether or not they were false, and as a result, the judge ordered that Trump and the Trump Organization the ability to do business in the state of New York should be invalidated," he said.
"And that puts him out of business, which means he’s gonna have to liquidate everything – including places like Mar-a-Lago, which are owned by New York LLCs. But then the question of how much of the proceeds of those sales, when he has to be put out of business go to the state of New York. And that’s what this is about," he continued.