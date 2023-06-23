Donald Trump Claims He 'Never Trusted' Pal Chris Christie: 'I Found His Advice to Be Quite Unreliable'

“I didn’t trust Chris. I never trusted him. I could never really feel like I could trust him, so I didn’t use him. So he’s got a lot of hatred. I didn’t put him in the administration, I didn’t want to, so he’s got a lot of hatred," he continued.

Christie, 60, is currently running against Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign, but the latter doesn't think he will win.

"But he’s wasting his time. He’s at 1 percent, probably won’t qualify for anything. But remember, when a governor leaves and you’re at 9 percent approval rating, and you had the Bridgegate mess but you’re at 9 percent approval rating. He went up to New Hampshire his last year. He almost was in New Hampshire the entire time, and that alone was a scandal. The people of New Jersey said, 'You’re supposed to be the governor of New Jersey,'" the former president stated. “So I used to listen to Chris. He would give me advice on things, but I found it to be quite unreliable.”