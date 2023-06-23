OK Magazine
Donald Trump Claims He 'Never Trusted' Pal Chris Christie: 'I Found His Advice to Be Quite Unreliable'

Jun. 23 2023

After working together, Donald Trump now claims he "never trusted" his former pal Chris Christie, even though he went to him for advice.

“He made some recommendations that weren’t exactly great recommendations,” the 77-year-old said during an interview, conducted by former Trump deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka on Salem News Channel. “You know, I listened to Chris, I got along with him.”

“I didn’t trust Chris. I never trusted him. I could never really feel like I could trust him, so I didn’t use him. So he’s got a lot of hatred. I didn’t put him in the administration, I didn’t want to, so he’s got a lot of hatred," he continued.

Christie, 60, is currently running against Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign, but the latter doesn't think he will win.

"But he’s wasting his time. He’s at 1 percent, probably won’t qualify for anything. But remember, when a governor leaves and you’re at 9 percent approval rating, and you had the Bridgegate mess but you’re at 9 percent approval rating. He went up to New Hampshire his last year. He almost was in New Hampshire the entire time, and that alone was a scandal. The people of New Jersey said, 'You’re supposed to be the governor of New Jersey,'" the former president stated. “So I used to listen to Chris. He would give me advice on things, but I found it to be quite unreliable.”

As OK! previously reported, the two have been going at it ever since Trump announced he'll be attempting to take over the White House again.

One day prior, the former governor mocked Trump for wanting to skip out on future debates.

“Oh, it’s not fair, Brian. It’s not fair," Christie told Brian Kilmeade on Fox & Friends, before adding: “poor Donald Trump,”

Trump is “the guy who wants to be president of the United States, the guy who says that he’s the toughest person to lead this country, doesn’t want to get up in front of Republican primary voters and defend his record and make a case for the future of America," he fumed.

