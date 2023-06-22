OK Magazine
'Poor Donald Trump': Chris Christie Mocks Former Prez for Wanting to Skip GOP Primary Debate

Jun. 22 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Chris Christie couldn't help but go off about Donald Trump — especially after he said he wants to sit out of the GOP primary debate.

Trump, 77, said, “Christie is, I guess, 1 percent or less. Many of them, Nikki Haley’s is a 2 percent. So why would I allow people at one and 2 percent and 0 percent to be hitting me with questions on? You know, I don’t think it’s fair.”

In response, Christie, who recently announced he will be running for president, took aim at his former pal. “Oh, it’s not fair, Brian. It’s not fair," Christie told Brian Kilmeade on Fox & Friends, before adding: “poor Donald Trump,”

Trump is “the guy who wants to be president of the United States, the guy who says that he’s the toughest person to lead this country, doesn’t want to get up in front of Republican primary voters and defend his record and make a case for the future of America," he fumed.

“Look, every Republican primary voter should have the opportunity to see all those people who qualify up on the stage debating with each other,” he continued. “He can’t avoid this, Brian. It’s not fair to the Republican Party voters. I think it’s disrespectful. He thinks he should just default to the nomination. I don’t think so, and I believe that everyone should have the right to get up there and debate who qualifies under the rules — and Donald Trump has an obligation to be up there and do it. And by the way, I think he will debate, Brian. I don’t think you’ll be able to stay away.”

As OK! previously reported, Christie and Trump have been sparring in the last few months.

In early June, Christie made it clear that Trump should not be in office again.

“The American people and Republican primary voters have to start to understand this. When did we get to the point where we’re always blaming our adversaries for the weakness of our candidates? ‘Oh, it’s the Democrats fault,’ ‘It’s DOJ’s fault.’ ‘It’s this person’s fault.’ ‘It’s the media’s fault,’” Christie said. “How about: ‘It’s his’? He hasn’t won a d*** thing since 2016. Three-time loser.”

