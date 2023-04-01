OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Proclaims Himself Most 'Honorable Man In The World', Insists Investigators Found No Evidence Of 'Crime' In 11 Million Documents

donald trump subpoenaed house committee january actionspp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 31 2023, Published 9:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform with bold claims about being an honest man after a grand jury passed a vote to indict the embattled former president.

This comes after a years-long investigation helmed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg into an alleged "hush money" payment made to Stormy Daniels. Trump allegedly arranged for the adult film star to be paid $130,00 to keep quiet regarding details of their 2006 affair.

Article continues below advertisement
trump
Source: mega

"They have closely studied 11,000,000 pages of documents, financial records, and tax returns (some gotten illegally!), billions of dollars worth of deals and transactions, and they've got nothing," Trump insisted on Friday, March 31.

"After 8 years of various politically motivated investigations, hoaxes, scams, and witch hunts, this must make me the most honest and honorable man anywhere in the world," he continued. "Nobody in history has ever been through the scrutiny that I have. Make American Great Again!!!!"

The furious 76-year-old followed up his claims with a second post, declaring: "8 years, 11 million pages: no errors, no affair, no misdemeanor, no crime, no case!"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump allegedly had dinner white nationalist nick fuentes
Source: mega

Later that same day, Trump took aim at the Manhattan District Attorney, alleging the "crime statistics" in New York City are "a complete and total disaster."

"But at least he can tell his Trump hating wife and friends that he is going after the very successful 45th President of the United States," he added.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump advisor worried
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Secret Service is said to be "preparing to bring the former president to his court appearance on Tuesday in Manhattan," for booking and arraignment after Trump was hit with around 30 separate charges.

But the controversial politician, who is currently campaigning for the 2024 presidential election, called the indictment "Political Persecution and Election interference at the highest level in history."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," Trump's official statement in response to the indictment read.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.