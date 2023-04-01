Donald Trump Proclaims Himself Most 'Honorable Man In The World', Insists Investigators Found No Evidence Of 'Crime' In 11 Million Documents
Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform with bold claims about being an honest man after a grand jury passed a vote to indict the embattled former president.
This comes after a years-long investigation helmed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg into an alleged "hush money" payment made to Stormy Daniels. Trump allegedly arranged for the adult film star to be paid $130,00 to keep quiet regarding details of their 2006 affair.
"They have closely studied 11,000,000 pages of documents, financial records, and tax returns (some gotten illegally!), billions of dollars worth of deals and transactions, and they've got nothing," Trump insisted on Friday, March 31.
"After 8 years of various politically motivated investigations, hoaxes, scams, and witch hunts, this must make me the most honest and honorable man anywhere in the world," he continued. "Nobody in history has ever been through the scrutiny that I have. Make American Great Again!!!!"
The furious 76-year-old followed up his claims with a second post, declaring: "8 years, 11 million pages: no errors, no affair, no misdemeanor, no crime, no case!"
Later that same day, Trump took aim at the Manhattan District Attorney, alleging the "crime statistics" in New York City are "a complete and total disaster."
"But at least he can tell his Trump hating wife and friends that he is going after the very successful 45th President of the United States," he added.
As OK! previously reported, Secret Service is said to be "preparing to bring the former president to his court appearance on Tuesday in Manhattan," for booking and arraignment after Trump was hit with around 30 separate charges.
But the controversial politician, who is currently campaigning for the 2024 presidential election, called the indictment "Political Persecution and Election interference at the highest level in history."
"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," Trump's official statement in response to the indictment read.
