Michael Cohen Declares Donald Trump Indictment Is 'Just The Beginning': 'Accountability Matters'

"It's rather the beginning, and now that the charges have been filed, it's better for the case to let the indictment speak for itself — but there are two things I want to say: one is that accountability matters, something Nicolle [Wallace] you and I have talked about on virtually every appearance that I've been on your own show ... and I stand by my testimony and the evidence that I provided to the district attorney of New York, so Alvin Bragg, first and foremost, should receive at least some acknowledgement for doing the great job that they have done, but more importantly than even that, it's extremely important we let the process work out and people still understand that there is a presumption of innocence in this country," he continued. "And while the indictment is significant in the fact that it's the first time ever that a United States President has been indicted, there is still the presumption of innocence in this country."