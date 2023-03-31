Michael Cohen Declares Donald Trump Indictment Is 'Just The Beginning': 'Accountability Matters'
Michael Cohen, who was Donald Trump's former personal attorney, is giddy after the ex-president was indicted on Thursday, March 30.
"I wish people would have taken a few moments and not jumped the gun — the way we've been watching the media, many of the talking heads worrying about what is happening in a month from now and tomorrow. I think we all need to just, as I had put out in my statement, today's indictment is not the end of the chapter," Cohen said on MSNBC News.
"It's rather the beginning, and now that the charges have been filed, it's better for the case to let the indictment speak for itself — but there are two things I want to say: one is that accountability matters, something Nicolle [Wallace] you and I have talked about on virtually every appearance that I've been on your own show ... and I stand by my testimony and the evidence that I provided to the district attorney of New York, so Alvin Bragg, first and foremost, should receive at least some acknowledgement for doing the great job that they have done, but more importantly than even that, it's extremely important we let the process work out and people still understand that there is a presumption of innocence in this country," he continued. "And while the indictment is significant in the fact that it's the first time ever that a United States President has been indicted, there is still the presumption of innocence in this country."
As OK! previously reported, the 76-year-old was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday, March 30, in his alleged connection to paying Stormy Daniels off so she would never speak about their alleged affair. Cohen was the one who allegedly paid Daniels, but Trump reportedly paid him back. As a result, Cohen was sentenced to prison in 2018 after admitting he broke campaign finance laws to give Daniels money.
- Donald Trump Will Not Be Put In Handcuffs After Indictment, Lawyer Insists: 'They'll Try To Make Sure They Get Some Joy Of This By Parading Him'
- Ivanka Trump Admits She Is 'Pained' For Her Father Donald After Grand Jury Rules To Indict Him On Criminal Charges
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Declares 'The Best Is Yet To Come' After Former President Donald Trump Is Indicted By Grand Jury
It's reported that Trump is facing more than 30 counts related to business fraud.
"It certainly goes well past the Stormy Daniels hush money payments," he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump fumed after the news was made public, taking to Truth Social to share his side of the story.
"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," the statement read. "You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this."