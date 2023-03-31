Donald Trump Goes On Wild Rants Slamming 'Witch Hunt', Judges & Hunter Biden After Grand Jury Indictment

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a series of wild rants after hearing the news that a grand jury voted to indict him in connection with alleged "hush money" payments made to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The controversial ex-president's furious tirades not only took aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and slammed Democrats, he also called out the judge presiding over his upcoming case and even brought up Hunter Biden.