Donald Trump Goes On Wild Rants Slamming 'Witch Hunt', Judges & Hunter Biden After Grand Jury Indictment

Mar. 31 2023, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a series of wild rants after hearing the news that a grand jury voted to indict him in connection with alleged "hush money" payments made to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The controversial ex-president's furious tirades not only took aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and slammed Democrats, he also called out the judge presiding over his upcoming case and even brought up Hunter Biden.

"WHERE'S HUNTER?" one of his social media updates read, while others dragged "corrupt democrat prosecutors" and the "fake, corrupt, and disgraceful charge" they brought against him.

"The Judge 'assigned' to my Witch Hunt Case, a 'Case' that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME," Trump wrote in a separate post. "His name is Juan Manuel Marchan, was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who 'railroaded' my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a 'plea' deal (Plead GUILTY, even if you are not, 90 DAYS, fight us in Court, 10 years (life!) in jail. He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn't 'plead,' VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!"

As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, March 30, a grand jury voted to indict Trump, making him the first former POTUS to face criminal charges in U.S. history.

Although the embattled politician has yet to be arrested, it's been reported "the Secret Service is preparing to bring the former president to his court appearance on Tuesday in Manhattan," for booking and arraignment.

Donald Trump

Trump later referred to the indictment as "Political Persecution and Election interference at the highest level in history," further claiming "Radical Left Democrats" had been "engaged in a witch-hunt" to destroy him and the MAGA movement since before he was sworn-in as President of the United States.

"Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace," he raged on Thursday night, March 30. "Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he's doing Joe Biden's dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on."

CNN reported that Secret Service plan to bring Trump in on Tuesday, April 4.

