Donald Trump Claims He 'May Rent Madison Square Garden' for a Rally in Order to Win the State of New York Ahead of 2024 Election
Donald Trump has a plan to win over some Democrats ahead of the 2024 election. While speaking to Breitbart News, the former president, 77, revealed his bright ideas and strategy moving forward.
“I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” he shared. “I’m going to do rallies, I’m going to do speeches, I’m going to work them. That doesn’t mean I’m going to work them as hard as I work Pennsylvania, where I’m doing very well."
“But we’re going to do these other states too, and it will be a heavy move,” he continued. “I may rent Madison Square Garden and that’s the belly of the beast, right?”
Trump hasn't lived in the Big Apple in quite some time, and though New York is a blue state, he predicted he has the power to be the president for the second time.
“We have some very good people there,” Trump said. “So, I believe we have a chance to win New York. I believe we have a chance to win New Jersey. If you look at Lee, he lost by a pretty close race. But it’s 100 times worse now than it was two years ago. Now, you have people — you have migrants living on Madison Avenue. You can’t get into a hospital. You can’t get into a school. You go to a public school and half the kids are sitting there and have no idea what the teacher is saying. You can’t get into these schools. I think it’s really bad and I think the people in New York and New Jersey and a lot of these states are — it would have been semi-unthinkable, but I think these are states that can be won.”
“It’s a different place from when I left,” he declared.
He then went on to trash Bill De Blasio.
“I left New York 8 years ago," he added. “We had already suffered from De Blasio a little bit. But it hadn’t been long enough. He was a horrible mayor. He was the worst mayor in the history of New York. We were suffering from De Blasio a little bit but it was eight years ago when I left, and when I left it was the hottest thing. Now, you look at it and what they’ve done to that beautiful place is just horrible. So, I think I have a chance there. I will spend time that I would normally not be working on New York and New Jersey and other places.”