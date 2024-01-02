Donald Trump Claims He 'May Rent Madison Square Garden' for a Rally in Order to Win the State of New York Ahead of 2024 Election

“I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” he shared. “I’m going to do rallies, I’m going to do speeches, I’m going to work them. That doesn’t mean I’m going to work them as hard as I work Pennsylvania, where I’m doing very well."

“But we’re going to do these other states too, and it will be a heavy move,” he continued. “I may rent Madison Square Garden and that’s the belly of the beast, right?”