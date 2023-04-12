Donald Trump Claims New York Court Staff Was 'Crying' When He Was Arrested & Arraigned: 'They Were Incredible'

Donald Trump made a bold claim when Fox News star Tucker Carlson interviewed him about being arrested and arraigned on Tuesday, April 4.

“They were incredible. When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying,” he alleged of the staff in an interview that aired on Tuesday, April 11. “People that work there. Professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said I’m sorry.”